Officials with the city of Marion are working now on a budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 during a time of high uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic impact it is causing everywhere.
On Monday, Mayor Steve Little and the Marion City Council met at the City Hall for a budget workshop. Others present were City Manager Bob Boyette, City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield and Finance Director Julie Scherer.
Before getting into the 2020-2021 financial plan, Marion officials made changes to the city’s response plan for COVID-19.
Boyette asked that council approve amendments to the coronavirus/COVID-19 response plan to extend the closure of city facilities through Friday, May 8, according to the latest executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper. Boyette stated that, under the amended plan, the city would evaluate on or before Monday, May 11 whether or not to extend the closure of city facilities, based on the status of the governor’s order, according to information from Boyette.
All members of the City Council voted to adopt the following amendments to the city’s coronavirus/COVID-19 response plan:
Effective Monday, March 30, through at least Friday, May 8, all city facilities will still be closed to the public. City personnel will continue to work to provide necessary services, although employees may be authorized to work from home in certain situations approved by the applicable department head or the city manager. With the approval of the department head or the city manager, representatives of outside agencies may be allowed in city of Marion facilities as needed to conduct business.
The public is encouraged to conduct business using the City Hall drive through and drop box, by telephone, fax or by e-mail. If needed, city departments can provide curb service to those unable to be served by other means. In some circumstances, the department head or the city manager may allow brief access by the public to city facilities, if no other reasonable options for service provision exist. The facility closure will not apply to public meetings, if held at city facilities, although limitations will be placed on the number of people who can attend public meetings. More details may be announced as needed.
On or before Monday, May 11, access to public facilities will be evaluated and a determination made of whether to extend the public facility closure for a longer period of time or whether to allow for full or partial public access.
Adjustments to these procedures may take place with the approval of the city manager. However, substantive changes to these procedures will be submitted to the City Council for review and approval as needed.
Both Boyette and Scherer provided an update on the on-going COVID-19 emergency. Boyette gave an overview of the number of people tested for COVID-19, the number of people who have tested positive, the percentage of positive tests and other metrics. Boyette said that McDowell County continues to fare better than North Carolina or the United States as a whole.
At the Monday meeting, Boyette advised the governor was scheduled, as soon as the next day, to make an announcement about starting Phase 1 of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Boyette reported to the mayor and council members that McDowell County was tentatively planning to open its building lobbies to the public, with barriers and floor markings in place to encourage social distancing. The city manager stated that he and Scherer had discussed doing the same with city facilities, once the governor made his announcement.
Mayor Little and council members held a brief discussion about this matter and encouraged city staff to follow the best advice from public health experts, in an effort to keep both city employees and the public healthy and safe.
The mayor suggested that either he or the entire City Council should send a letter to Gov. Cooper, thanking him for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and urging the easing of restrictions and the reopening of North Carolina’s economy in a phased approach consistent with public health guidance. Both Mayor Pro Tem Juanita Doggett and Councilman Billy Martin expressed concerns about moving too fast with reopening the economy. After a brief discussion, city officials agreed that the mayor would sign the thank you letter to the governor, according to information from Boyette.
The mayor and council members then focused on the budget matters.
Public Works Director Brant Sikes had identified some immediate maintenance and repair priorities for the Water Treatment Plant and the Sewer Treatment Plant, including the need to pump out one of the lagoons holding biosolids at the water plant and the repair of the bar screen at the sewer treatment plant. Scherer advised that the pumping of the lagoon would cost an estimated $33,000 and be paid for from capital outlay savings in the Water Treatment Plant budget. She reported that the bar screen repairs would cost approximately $85,000, with 90% of that cost likely being paid in 2019-2020.
After hearing the reports, council members authorized the repairs.
Boyette provided an overview of revenue and expenditure issues related to the 2020-2021 city budget. Boyette said that the preparation of the budget for next fiscal year is very difficult, due to the uncertainty involving the COVID-19 pandemic. He presented several items he planned to recommend to balance the budget, mainly involving expenditure cuts to the General Fund budget and some fee adjustments.
The city’s property tax rate will remain at 51 cents per $100 valuation, according to information from Boyette.
Boyette said he expected the total 2020-2021 budget to be almost identical to the amended 2019-2020 budget as of this date. He stated that his goal was to present council a budget that maintained most city services, but which was also very conservative with revenue estimates and which did not involve staffing additions or many new projects, due to the current state of the economy.
The mayor and council members said they are in agreement with the general direction of the budget, as presented by the city manager.
The proposed 2020-2021 budget will be formally presented to council at the Tuesday, June 2 meeting. Little and council members agreed by consensus to schedule another budget workshop for Tuesday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. This will allow city officials more time to obtain information about the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All local governments in North Carolina have to adopt a budget for next fiscal year by June 30.
On Monday, the City Council also took action regarding the Community Building Park project and the stormwater drainage repairs that are close to completion. Scherer told council members that they need to adopt changes to the Community Building Park project ordinance to establish what is hopefully the final budget for this project: $774,525.
The city of Marion sent a letter from Little to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, requesting $178,439 in additional loan money for this project. USDA officials advised Scherer that this request could be approved and that the interest rate for the project financing had been lowered to 1.375%. Scherer added it is possible that the interest rate could be reduced even further, according to city officials.
Likewise, council adopted a resolution to accept a USDA letter of conditions, authorizing city officials to execute loan documents and establishing interest rate parameters for additional funding for the park project, according to information from Boyette.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
Appointed Mayor Pro Tem Juanita Doggett as the voting delegate at the N.C. League of Municipalities virtual conference on Thursday, May 28. Councilwoman Ann Harkey was chosen to be the alternate delegate.
Talked about the terms of several advisory board members, which will soon expire. On the Planning Board, the terms of Kit Alverson and Marc Cook as regular members and Gary Walker as an alternate member will end. On the ABC Board, the term of Ramsay Grant will expire. On the Tree Board, the terms of Niki Palmer and Mrs. Pat Cook will end. Mayor Little and council members agreed to consider reappointments or appointing new people to fill the expiring terms at upcoming City Council meetings prior to July 1.
Harkey reported that she was very sorry to hear about the announced closings of Second Chance Furniture on South Main Street and Kirksey Funeral Home on North Main Street.
Councilman Don Ramsey acknowledged the recent retirement of Kevin Estes from WBRM Radio, after more than 40 years of service.
Councilman Woody Ayers stated he recently received a complaint about a large amount of dust and debris left on South Garden Street and adjacent streets by McDowell Cement. Little said that he recently passed on the same complaint to Boyette and that the city had cleaned up the streets adjacent to McDowell Cement. Boyette advised that the city, as it had done in the past, had given McDowell Cement 24 hours to clean the streets. McDowell Cement did not do so and the City subsequently cleaned the streets in question. Boyette reported that the city would be sending McDowell Cement a bill for labor and equipment related to the street cleaning.
Doggett stated that she had received complaints about junk, trash and other nuisance ordinance violations on Alabama Avenue. Boyette said that City staff would check into the reported violations and take necessary action.
Martin thanked Public Works Department staff for recently cleaning up a tree that had fallen across Holly Hill Drive. He also mentioned the continued poor condition of the South Garden Street railroad crossing. Little asked that city staff contact Norfolk Southern Railroad Corp. again and ask that the crossing be repaired, or else the city would undertake the needed resurfacing. Boyette advised that city staff would do so in the near future.
