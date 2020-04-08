Marion City Council holds first April meeting at multiple locations

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council held its first regular meeting for April but because of the coronavirus pandemic the highly irregular meeting was spread out over multiple locations. In order to protect the safety of city officials and the public, Mayor Steve Little, Mayor Pro Tem Juanita Doggett and City Manager Bob Boyette conducted the meeting at the City Hall. The other councilmembers participated in the meeting too but from remote locations at their homes. The public and the local news media were able to listen to the meeting electronically from the Marion Community Building. In this photo from Planning Director Heather Cotton, the mayor (who was at the City Hall) is seen on the laptop as Van McKinney from WBRM and Mike Conley from The McDowell News in the background listen to the meeting.