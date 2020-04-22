On Tuesday, Marion City Council met virtually for its regularly scheduled meeting and amended the city’s noise ordinance to deal with blaring car, fire and burglar alarms.
Both April meetings were held electronically to practice social distancing and comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order that limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
Mayor Steve Little, Mayor Pro Tem Juanita Doggett, Council Member Woody Ayers and City Manager Bob Boyette conducted the meeting at City Hall, while Council Members Ann Harkey, Don Ramsey and Billy Martin called into the meeting.
Members of the public could participate in the meeting by calling in or attending a listening session held at the Marion Community Building.
After approving the consent agenda, council members held a public hearing to annex land into the city limits located beside of the Waffle House on NC 226 South. No members of the public commented during the public hearing.
Council then discussed the proposed annexation. Council Member Billy Martin asked what sort of project would be taking place on the property.
City Manager Bob Boyette stated that this project would be a commercial project and that annexation had been requested, so that the business could connect to city water and sewer services. He stated that he expected additional information about the project to be released in the coming months.
Following the discussion, council members voted unanimously to approve the annexation.
Council then reviewed a proposed amendment to the city’s noise ordinance. The amendment came in response to complaints from city residents about car alarms sounding at all times of the day and night at a local business.
City Manager Bob Boyette stated that the amendment to the noise ordinance prohibits exterior burglar, fire and vehicle alarms from sounding for more than 15 minutes from the time of activation except in the case of a real emergency and was similar to one the City of Morganton had.
Council Member Ann Harkey, who received initial complaints about this issue from citizens, asked if council felt the 15-minute time period was too long and if the timeframe in the ordinance should be changed.
After some discussion, Council Member Woody Ayers stated that he believed that 15 minutes was a fair amount of time to give property and business owners an opportunity to turn off their exterior alarms, since owners might be driving from other parts of the county to shut off alarms. Council Member Billy Martin agreed with Ayers on this matter.
Council then unanimously approved the amendment to the noise ordinance.
Here are other happenings that occurred at the April 21 City Council meeting:
Council members voted unanimously to approve a final version of a letter to USDA requesting $178,439 in additional funding for the Marion Community Park Stormwater Project. This funding would cover unforeseen expenses encountered during the project, which is in its final stages of completion.
Council members voted unanimously to cancel the May 5 City Council Meeting because of the COVID-19 emergency. Council’s regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 19 will still be conducted.
Council members voted unanimously to schedule a Pre-Budget Workshop on Monday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m.
Council members voted unanimously to temporarily suspend the Historic Marion Façade Grant Program for one year, so that façade grant funds could be redirected to market Marion to prospective visitors after the COVID-19 Emergency is over.
City Manager Bob Boyette gave an update on the COVID-19 Emergency to council members and reminded council that the city’s facilities remained closed to the public through Thursday, April 30. Boyette stated that the public was still receiving the same services from the City, but in a different way. For example, customers can still pay their water bills and taxes at City Hall by using the drive-thru.
