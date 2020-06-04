Marion City Council receives proposed budget for 2020-2021

On Tuesday, City Manager Bob Boyette gave the Marion City Council a proposed $11.9 million budget for fiscal year 2020-2021. The recommended budget calls for the city’s property tax rate to stay at 51 cents per $100 valuation, where it has remained for more than 50 years.
Boyette formally presented City Council with the 2020-2021 budget during the regular Tuesday meeting. State law requires that recommended budgets be presented to the local governments in North Carolina and that the recommendation must be balanced. Cities and towns like Marion operate on a fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.
Like the county, the city’s budget was presented later than usual. City of Marion officials have been cautious about preparing the budget because of the uncertainty over the COVID-19 situation and the resulting economic impact.
Boyette said the total proposed city budget for 2020-2021 is $11,979,413 and this represents a decrease of .03% from the 2019-2020 budget. The plan contains conservative estimates for revenues. Boyette stated that the budget contained conservative estimates for revenues which assumed gains in property tax revenues. Boyette said these gains are projected to occur because of the purchase of Mission Hospital by HCA. He explained that since HCA is a for-profit hospital system, any piece of property the group owns will be taxable.
The recommended plan does contain an increase of more than 5% in water and sewer rates and a $1 increase in the city’s monthly residential garbage fee. The average inside water and sewer customer using 5,000 gallons per month would see an increase of about $2.60 per month on their water and sewer bill. There will be no change in commercial garbage fees.
Boyette also shared that the budget assumed a decrease in sales tax revenues over the original 2019-2020 budget, because of the projected COVID-19 pandemic related reductions in retail sales and impacts on the local economy.
Boyette stated that the city had no plans to expand or reduce staff size in the coming year. He said that a decision on cost of living increases would be decided later on in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, because of the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Boyette said the city hoped to maintain benefit levels for its employees, although some reductions might have to be made, if revenue targets were not met.
Like other local governments, the City Council will have to hold a public hearing about the 2020-2021 budget and adopt it before the end of the month.
Under the consent agenda, council members took action regarding the future of the old Gibbs Motel property on U.S. 70 West. 1.
The council adopted a resolution about a requested annexation by C&W Foothills Investments Property. This is the site of the old Gibbs Motel, which was recently demolished. City officials also set a date of a public hearing about the annexation.
As far as the city has heard, this property will be developed into housing, said City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield.
City officials also talked about the cancellation of Marion’s Independence Day celebration for 2020.
The city and the Marion Business Association has officially cancelled the Fourth of July celebration and fireworks because of the mass gathering restrictions put into place by Gov. Roy Cooper. Council members unanimously agreed on the cancellation, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The fireworks may be canceled, but that doesn’t mean citizens can’t celebrate the Fourth of July and America’s freedom in other ways,” said Mayor Steve Little.
The public should know, however, that the city and MBA are keeping open the possibility of having fireworks later in the year at another event if mass gathering restrictions are lifted and COVID-19 numbers decline, according to city of Marion officials.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
» Voted unanimously to move their regular Tuesday, Aug. 18 meeting to Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church, so that members of the West Marion Community Forum can attend and present to council.
» Talked about the city’s COVID-19 payment plan, which will allow customers who have not paid their water and sewer bills during the COVID-19 pandemic to make monthly payments on their past-due water bill balance at the conclusion of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 142. The order prohibits utility providers from turning off utilities because of nonpayment until July 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.
» Referred a request to look at a crosswalk in the area of Morgan and South Main streets to the Street Committee to see if anything could be done to calm traffic in the area.
» Voted unanimously to extend the terms of Planning Board/Board of Adjustment members Kit Alverson, Marc Cook and Gary Walker until Dec. 31, 2020. The city plans to split the Planning Board and Board of Adjustment into two boards sometime around late 2020 and will be seeking Marion residents to fill slots on these boards.
