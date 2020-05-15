The Marion City Council will hold its regular meeting for May. And like the April meetings, it will be conducted under extraordinary conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to maintain the safety of city residents, staff and City Council members, the Marion City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6 p.m. will be conducted electronically and a satellite listening location will be provided.
The public may access the electronic meeting by calling 1-301-715-8592 or 1-646-558-8656 and then entering the Meeting ID of 815 0663 5513. After that, they’ll be asked for a password. The password for this meeting is 473794.
Citizens can also hear the meeting at the Marion Community Building, located at 191 N. Main Street in Marion. Public comment will be available by phone and at the satellite listening location. A limit of 10 individuals will be allowed in the Community Building to comply with the governor’s executive order limiting crowd size to 10 or less. Individuals with questions can contact Landdis Hollifield, City Clerk/Public Information Officer, at lhollifield@marionnc.org or at 828-652-3551.
The Marion Business Association will speak to the City Council.
The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.
Council will consider awarding a contract for the Community Building Park playground project and an ordinance authorizing the demolition of a dilapidated house.
Council will consider making appointments to city advisory boards and talk about the June meeting schedule.
City officials will hear an update about the COVID-19 situation. City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.
