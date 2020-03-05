This Saturday, superheroes, supervillians and super monsters will invade the Municipal Event Center as Marion Comic Con comes roaring back into the downtown.
Marion Comic Con is a local and family friendly celebration of all things related to science fiction, fantasy and comic books. As in previous years, the local Comic Con will have lots of comic book artists, games, a costume contest and other fun-filled events.
Marion Comic Con will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the 15,000-square-foot Municipal Event Center, located at 29 S. Logan St. The cost for admission is $5 for adults and $2 for kids 12 and younger. Children younger than 3 are free.
In the MEC, you will find more than 100 vendor tables with all kinds of dealers who specialize in comic books and graphic novels as well as science fiction and fantasy memorabilia.
Rob Kellum, also known as “Papa Stro Maestro,” will be one of the featured performers at Comic Con. He is an actor for television and films and a radio podcast host. He stars as the Chief in the “Dusk” series and will star as Dr. Arkham in the upcoming film “The Devil’s Daughter.” He is also a professional wrestler with WCW and NWA.
Speaking of “Dusk,” actors and creators of this Web series will attend Marion Comic Con. They will have a panel discussion about their show at 1 p.m. They will discuss fight choreography and have a question-and-answer session.
The Klingon Assault Group (KAG) will march into the Municipal Event Center. This is a group of “Star Trek” fans who enjoy portraying the Klingons. The KAG members will also raise money for the Kwanzaa Family Inn Women’s Shelter based in Lenoir.
Visitors to Marion Comic Con will be able to see the car Baby from the series “Supernatural” and have their photos made with the Camp Killer from the “Friday the 13th” movie franchise.
There will be a costume contest at 3 p.m. and a raffle drawing at 4:30 p.m. There will be cosplay for anyone who wishes to dress as their favorite characters. All kinds of collectables will be on display.
Some of the sponsors of Marion Comic Con are Blackbird Tattoo Gallery and Bigfoot 911, which will have a panel discussion at 12. Burrito Bros. will have their food truck at the MEC for anyone who is hungry.
This will be the fifth Comic Con event held here by Marion’s own Tim and Sherry Deel, who hold similar shows at different cities throughout the region. They also put together Marion’s Monsters, Mayhem and Madness and A Nightmare on Logan Street haunted house for Halloween. In addition, the Deels are working to open a comic book, games and toy store inside the Larry D. Miller Business Complex later this spring. It will be located in the lower level of the complex and will be called All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds.
“We are so excited and scared at the same time but I think it will be a good thing, especially for the teens,” said Sherry Deel.
For more information about Marion Comic Con, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/marioncomiccon/?eid=ARDXUFeqqjzHMSipc8jRmwfVWD4IPyNHYSsguV35Jwnv3uw42V4EYCs6h8nISz7CKAztalhHCl3S3a1a
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.