Marion mayor: Tips for staying sane during COVID-19

Marion Mayor Steve Little offered 10 ideas for what you can do to stay sane during the coronavirus situation. One of them is enjoying walking in the grass barefoot. “When you are at home, gather up your family or friends who live with you and go outside into your yard,” wrote Little. “Take off your socks and shoes and walk around barefoot in the grass. This may sound silly, but it will make you feel better. While you’re outside, look all around you.”