In honor of EMS week and in the midst of this horrible pandemic, our family would like to say thank you and how proud we are of a Marion native that has just returned home after standing front line in New York as a first responder. Paramedic Tabitha Dula Fox, born and raised in Marion, has been deployed to New York City with FEMA for two months.

