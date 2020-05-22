Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EAST CENTRAL MCDOWELL COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... WEST CENTRAL BURKE COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1215 PM EDT SUNDAY. * AT 1159 AM EDT, LAKE JAMES REMAINED ABOVE FULL POOL AT 101.25 FEET. THE WATER LEVEL WILL CONTINUE TO SLOWLY FALL, BUT REMAIN ABOVE FULL POOL THROUGH THE NEXT 24 HOURS. THEREFORE, A FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR NUISANCE FLOODING AND WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING OR UNTIL THE FLOODWAVE HAS PASSED. * ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE: 101.00 FEET MINOR FLOOD STAGE: 102.00 FEET FORECAST: DUKE ENERGY PROJECTS THE POOL TO CONTINUE TO FALL SLOWLY THROUGH TONIGHT. EXPECT LAKE JAMES TO REMAIN ABOVE FULL POOL THROUGH AT LEAST TONIGHT. IMPACTS: BETWEEN 101 AND 102 FEET...NUISANCE FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE SHORELINE INCLUDING RESIDENTIAL YARDS, CAMPGROUNDS, DOCKS, AND BOAT-LAUNCH AREAS IS ONGOING. LAKEWATERS MAY BE FLOODING MOOSE LODGE CAMPGROUND, MOOSE LODGE CAMPGROUND RD, AND HOUSEBOAT LANE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS, FISHERMEN, KAYAKERS, AND OTHER LAKE USERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION DURING ELEVATED LAKE LEVELS AND DOWNSTREAM RELEASES. AVOID AREAS ALONG THE STREAM BELOW DAMS RELEASING WATER. CAMPERS AND OTHER RESIDENTS ALONG THE LAKESHORE MUST BE PREPARED TO RETREAT TO HIGHER GROUND IF LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE. STAY WEATHER AWARE AND MONITOR LAKE LEVELS CLOSELY. &&