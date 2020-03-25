SAN DIEGO — Five years ago, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Mitchell joined the Navy because he was looking for a job opportunity. Today, Mitchell is serving aboard USS Boxer, stationed in San Diego.
“I like knowing the impact that I have on the overall mission,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell is a 2014 McDowell High School graduate and native of Marion.
According to Mitchell, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Marion.
“Growing up with my family really taught me the value of hard work and what it means to get back what you put into something, which definitely applies to my Navy career,” said Mitchell.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Boxer is an amphibious assault ship that has recently returned from a Western Pacific-Indian Ocean-Persian Gulf deployment. It is the sixth ship to carry the name Boxer.
Amphibious assault ships are used to transfer Marines, equipment and supplies and can support helicopters or other aircraft. They also are capable of accessing 75% of the world’s beaches.
According to Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, the focus of today’s Navy is squarely on warfighting, warfighters and the capabilities needed for the Navy of the future.
“I am confident we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Gilday. “And we will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”
There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Mitchell is most proud of earning two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals; one in 2018 and one in 2020.
“The first award I earned for the service I provided at my previous command aboard USS Ronald Reagan in Japan,” said Mitchell. “The second award I earned aboard Boxer for tutoring sailors for their advancement exams.”
For Mitchell, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one Mitchell hopes to continue.
“My grandfather, Bill Mitchell, served in the Army,” said Mitchell. “His support made it a lot easier to join the military, even though it meant leaving home.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Mitchell, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“I’m very proud that I have the privilege to serve my country and be part of the brotherhood that is the Navy,” said Mitchell.
