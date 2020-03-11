With one arrest, police say they closed four cases of breaking and entering and larceny.
On Monday, officers with the Marion Police Department responded to the area of 1659 E. Court St. in Marion at West Rock Plant No. 1, in reference to a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.
The victim, an employee of West Rock, reported he saw the suspect Kristian Wayne Russell, 25, of Marion enter her motor vehicle and take some items. Russell was located walking away from the property by Sgt. Corey Loftis, and Officers Matt Huggins and Caleb Duyck, according to a news release.
Once Russell was placed under arrest, items from a previous vehicle break-in on Virginia Road in Marion were located on his person. Officer Duyck charged Russell with the following: breaking and entering (motor vehicle), misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property. Russell was placed into the McDowell County Jail under an $8,500 bond.
Investigator R.J. Hink of Marion Police Department had previously been searching for Russell, due to his connection with the breaking and entering into an RV camper, located on East Court Street in Marion. Russell allegedly removed two flat-screen televisions and an archery bow from one of the campers, and attempted to sell those items at a local convenience store. As the investigation continued, it was determined that Russell had broken into, or attempted to break into, three RV campers located on East Court Street.
On Wednesday, Investigator Hink charged Russell with the following: breaking and entering to motor vehicle (1387 Virginia Road), larceny from motor vehicle (1387 Virginia Road), two counts of attempted breaking and entering (East Court Street, RV camper), three counts of damage to property (East Court Street, RV camper), one count of breaking and entering (East Court Street, RV camper) and one count of larceny after breaking and entering (East Court Street, RV camper), according to the news release.
Charges are pending against Russell for attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Russell was observed on video, attempting to use the debit/credit card taken from the victim of the vehicle in the breaking and entering (1387 Virginia Road), at Dollar General on East Court Street.
Russell is currently being held under a $36,000 bond.
The Marion Police Department would like to extend its appreciation to the individuals who assisted the agency with these investigations, according to the news release.
