Marion’s Independence Day celebration cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Marion won’t hold its Independence Day celebration this year. The city of Marion and Marion Business Association announced in an email Tuesday that the 2020 Fourth of July celebration scheduled for Saturday, July 4 in downtown Marion is cancelled. Likewise, the Kiwanis Club of McDowell County, one of the chief organizers, announced it would cancel the Blue Ridge Honeyfest because of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.