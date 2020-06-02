Marion’s Independence Day celebration cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Marion won’t hold its Independence Day celebration this year.
The city of Marion and Marion Business Association announced in an email Tuesday that the 2020 Fourth of July celebration scheduled for Saturday, July 4 in downtown Marion is cancelled.
“This cancellation is necessary because of mass gathering restrictions put into place by Governor Roy Cooper,” reads the email.
The annual event always features an Independence Day parade, a street dance and a fireworks show.
At this time there is no alternative date for the celebration, but the city of Marion and the MBA officials haven’t eliminated the idea of holding fireworks at another event later in the year, according to the announcement.
Likewise, a totally new event planned for Marion won’t happen either.
The Blue Ridge Honeyfest was originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22 in the downtown.
The Kiwanis Club of McDowell County, one of the chief organizers, announced it would cancel the Blue Ridge Honeyfest because of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.
“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” reads the Facebook page for the Kiwanis Club. “We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our community. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”
In the email from the MBA, event organizers stated that they looked forward to holding the first Blue Ridge Honeyfest in 2021 “as a re-imagined event that brings community members, educators, and families together in a showcase that celebrates the wonderful world of honey.”
Additional details about this event cancellation can be found on the Kiwanis Club of McDowell County's Facebook page.
