The McDowell County Board of Education approved the revised 2020-2021 calendar at Monday night’s regular meeting with students going back to class on Aug. 17.
The board met within CDC guidelines for social distancing. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.
The board reviewed and discussed the revised calendar after Gov. Roy Cooper signed the General Assembly’s COVID-19 relief package, which made changes to traditional school calendars.
Now schools will start on Aug. 17, 2020, a week earlier than usual and will end no later June 11, 2020. Currently for McDowell schools, according to the calendar, students last day of school will be June 3, 2020. This revised calendar includes five remote learning days, which is stated in the approved Coronavirus bill signed by the governor and if need be, the days can be rescheduled by the board.
This revised calendar does not include McDowell Early College, McDowell Academy for Innovation and Eastfield Magnet Global School.
In other business:
• Garrett gave a COVID-19 update.
• In staff recognitions, the 2019-2020 Teachers of the Year were announced, along with the teachers for student growth, AP test performance and CTE credential.
• In new business, the board approved 2021 CTE local application, presented by Mary Finley.
• Also in new business, the board reviewed and approved the 2020-2021 budget.
• In unfinished business, Garrett gave an update on the Old Fort School Building Project.
• The board approved the consent agenda.
• Garrett read his administrative reports.
