The McDowell County Board of Education approved COVID-19 bonus pay for some workers at Monday night’s regular meeting.
The board met within CDC guidelines for social distancing. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.
The board heard a proposal for COVID-19 bonus pay to the school children nutrition employees and instructor assistants.
“We would like to reward them a little bit with a bonus. I wouldn’t call it hazard pay per say, but for being on those frontlines, serving those meals to the public,” said Superintendent Mark Garrett.
The bonus includes three additional dollars per hour for hours directly involved with prepping and serving meals for the students. Also 25 percent of the hours the employees work associated with prepping and serving meals can be used for leave. The board approved this bonus pay. The start date was March 16, 2020 and, for now, it will finish on May 15, 2020.
“So what we are trying to do is give incentive to those who are working and serving the meals to the public to kids 18 and under in the community, to work rather than just sit at home and draw what everyone else is drawing,” said Garrett. “So we are proposing a two-part incentive, one involves money, the other involves leave. “
In other business:
• Garrett gave a COVID-19 update.
• In unfinished business, Garrett gave an update on the Old Fort School Building Project.
• Also in unfinished business, the board amended the Old Fort furniture bid to pre-sales tax.
• In new business, the board approved Head Start’s cost of living and their Quality Improvement Funds increase.
• The board approved the re-appointment of Gwen Conley as McDowell Tech trustee.
• The board approved the consent agenda.
• Garrett read his administrative reports.
