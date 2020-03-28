The McDowell County Board of Education work session scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. has now been designated as a special called meeting. The meeting will be held in the board meeting room of the Central Office located at 334 S Main Street, Marion, NC. The purpose of the meeting will be the following :
Coronavirus/COVID-19 Information
Resolution to Grant Emergency Power to the Superintendent; and
Any other business properly brought before the Board.
Due to the governor’s executive order regarding group gatherings, the meeting will be closed. However, the public will have the ability to access the meeting via telecommunication or online.
Phone numbers to access the meeting and how to view it online will be released as soon as that information is available.
