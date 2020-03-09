McDowell Chamber to host annual banquet

The McDowell Chamber of Commerce will host its annual membership banquet Thursday at downtown Marion’s Municipal Event Center.
The McDowell Chamber’s annual banquet will take place Thursday, March 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the MEC, located at 29 Logan St.
Each year the chamber hosts the Annual Membership Banquet, where chamber businesses, guests, and community leaders gather to reflect on the previous year's accomplishments, present the Duke Energy Citizenship Award, network, and be entertained, according to a news release.
The McDowell Chamber’s banquet will feature business savvy entrepreneur Earl B. Hunter Jr. as the guest speaker.
“Driven by success, Mr. Hunter plays to win and inspires others with stories that amuse, entertain, and motivate!” reads the news release. “He is the founder and president of Black Folks Camp Too — a marketing-driven business whose mission is to increase diversity in the outdoor industry by making it easier, more interesting and more fun for black folks to go camping.”
You can read more at www.blackfolkscamptoo.com.
“Come ready to be entertained as Mr. Hunter takes the mic to share not just lessons from his own story but showcases the impactful work of the Chamber in the community. Everyone has a story, from the ever-friendly mail deliverer to the sweet couple that owns the local dry cleaner's shop. Our stories reveal who we are, what we value, and sharing those stories helps build relationships-and trust,” reads the news release.
The banquet will feature a buffet dinner and beer and wine. One of the highlights will be presentation of the Duke Energy Citizenship Award, provided by Duke Energy Carolinas.
Tickets are $30 for members, $40 for guests and $40 and $350 for a company table. Tickets can be purchased online at mcdowellchamber.com and at the Chamber office, located at 1170 W. Tate St. in Marion.
You are asked to RSVP by Monday.
The event is presented by the generous sponsorship of Duke Energy, the Corpening Memorial YMCA and Mountain Ridge Health & Rehab. Other sponsors are Tom Johnson Camping World, Morris-Herron Heating & Cooling, Baxter Healthcare, The McDowell News, Mission Hospital McDowell, Countryside Barbecue, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Johnson, Price & Sprinkle CPA and Manpower.
For detailed information about the event or the McDowell Chamber call 828-652-4240 or visit mcdowellchamber.com.
