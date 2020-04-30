In a time of such uncertainty and stress, a boost in morale goes a long way.
That’s why several local churches are “adopting” McDowell’s 15 long-term care facilities, providing extra support for the employees that are caring for the county’s most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All the workers in adult care centers are on the front lines of this every day under stressful conditions,” said Pastor Jerry Lewis, of Grace Community Church, who is leading the effort. “We want to provide our encouragement and support to them.”
On regular schedules determined by the churches and facilities, members of the congregations deliver meals, sweets, care baskets, cards and/or other items — and always prayers — to the care home workers.
“We are thankful and thrilled that our faith-based community is coming together to support the staff at these facilities in a time when they need it most,” said Adult Home Specialist Shannon Jones, of the McDowell County Department of Social Services.
Following are the care homes and the churches that adopted them:
Cedarbrook Residential Center: East Marion Baptist Church
McDowell Assisted Living: Glenwood Baptist Church
Rose Hill Retirement Center: New Manna Baptist Church
Lake James Lodge: Liberty Freewill Baptist Church
Autumn Care of Marion: Greenlee Baptist, P.G. Baptist and First Baptist Church of Old Fort
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: Nebo Crossing
McDowell House, Houston House, Berryhill Family Care, Helen Truett Family Care, Nebo Family Care and Mountain View Family Care: Grace Community Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.