On Thursday, the McDowell County Commissioners voted unanimously to close the County Administration Building and other county offices to the public effective Monday because of the coronavirus situation.
“People need to use common sense and stay in as much as they can,” said Commission Chairman David Walker.
Starting Monday, both the County Administration Building in downtown Marion and its annex in the lower level of the Senior Center will be closed to the public. County employees will still be working, though. The public can still make payments for their taxes, EMS bills and water bills through the mail, electronically or through the dropbox. The county’s tag office will be open by appointment only for dealer title work, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
This action was taken at a special meeting Thursday. Because of the COVID-19 situation, the commissioners are meeting twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays to hear updates from county department heads and take any action necessary. Thursday’s meeting was held at Historic Carson House’s Jubilee Arbor.
Emergency Services Director William Kehler gave the commissioners the latest data about the coronavirus in McDowell County.
In McDowell as of Wednesday morning, there are eight positive cases, 124 tested, 75 negatives and 41 still pending. Kehler told the board there are currently 1,837 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina with 16 fatalities. Forty-three percent of the confirmed cases are between the ages of 25 and 49, with 80% of fatalities occurring with individuals older than 65.
Kehler then went through each division of the EOC and updated the board on their work.
“Yesterday, our special operations team from EMS set up triage tents outside of McDowell Hospital,” he said. “They are in the process of conducting drills within those triage tents in case that is needed. We have released an online COVID-19 screening tool where citizens can screen themselves for symptoms.”
The screening link can be found by visiting https://mcdowell.clearstep.health. The site was funded by a generous grant from Dogwood Health Trust. This screening tool also directs citizens who are needing assistance to the most appropriate resource. Emergency Services is also working with Mission Hospital McDowell daily in the event of a medical surge.
“With the website, we hope to have a good response from that,” Kehler said.
Also this week, Emergency Services conducted a reverse 911 call through Nixle that made over 12,000 phone calls to McDowell citizens.
“I think it is important to know we were able to reach a large number of elderly citizens that we don’t think we were reaching on social media and the internet,” said Kehler to the board. “We are planning public safety announcements with WBRM and the newspaper. Mr. Wooten is working on a flier to send out to households across McDowell.”
The Emergency Operations Center remains activated and engaged with agencies and groups from across McDowell coordinating the response to this disaster. The COVID-19 hotline for medical screenings is 527-6687. For general information, call 559-9683. Only call 911 for emergencies.
The commissioners will meet again at 11:30 a.m. Monday at a location to be determined. A McDowell News reporter asked if they would consider holding an online meeting or a call-in meeting similar to what the Board of Education and the Marion City Council are doing. County officials said they are considering using those formats for the regular monthly County Commission meetings. All options are being considered, said Wooten.
