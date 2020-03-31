McDowell Commissioners approve more restrictions to emergency declaration

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners adopted additional changes to the local state of emergency including restrictions on lodging and camping and asking residents to avoid risky outdoor activities in order to lessen the impact from the coronavirus.
Furthermore, visitors to McDowell County from outside of North Carolina are required to first self-quarantine for 14 days before going out in public.
Two weeks ago, Commission Chairman David Walker declared a state of emergency existed in McDowell County and the town of Old Fort because of COVID-19. All of the provisions from that declaration are still in full force and effect.
And on Monday, Walker and the other commissioners agreed to some changes within that emergency declaration, effective immediately.
Under the amendment, all people within the boundaries of McDowell County are asked to:
avoid all outdoor activities considered to be high risk (rock climbing, rappelling) within McDowell County. Low risk activities such as walking, hiking (in familiar areas), running, golfing or biking are allowed if the requirements of social distancing and mass gatherings outlined in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 121 are followed.
avoid hiking or backpacking in unfamiliar territory.
not camp overnight in the Pisgah National Forest, the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area, or along the shoreline of Lake James.
The county also asked the U.S. Forest Service to close the Catawba Falls Hiking Trail.
Furthermore, county officials are directing that rentals of all lodging facilities be suspended until further notice to slow down the spread of COVID-19. That includes Air B and Bs, bed and breakfasts, Vacation Rentals by Owner (VRBO), campgrounds, time share units, condos and other rental programs or places where leases or rentals are for less than one month in duration. Hotels and motels are excluded from this directive and exemptions are allowed for work-related stays, emergency facilities and homeless shelters.
“Further, I hereby direct that persons travelling to McDowell County from outside of North Carolina must self-quarantine upon arrival for 14 days before entering the community,” reads the amendment adopted by the commissioners and signed by Walker.
The commissioners did not take action that would restrict or discourage people from outside of North Carolina coming to McDowell County at all. Their action called for the 14-day quarantine instead.
“The amendment does not prohibit individuals from coming here from out of state, but it does require them to self-quarantine for 14 days,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten.
Karen Powell, director of the Foothills Health District, said Monday she supports these stronger measures to slow down the COVID-19 spread.
“It’s about the message that McDowell County stands firm in protecting the people who live here,” said Powell to the commissioners.
“We’re putting out a pretty strong message that we expect folks to stay put,” said Commissioner Lynn Greene. “That’s the only way we’re going to fight this.”
As of Tuesday, 100 people in McDowell County have been tested. Of those, there are seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Sixty-two tests came back as negative and 31 are still pending the results, according to a news release from the county.
The County Commissioners are now holding meetings on Monday and Thursday because of the coronavirus situation. Their next meeting will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Historic Carson House’s Jubilee Arbor. The social distancing and mass gatherings outlined in Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order 121 will be followed, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.