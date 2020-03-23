On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners approved allowing county employees to temporarily do their jobs from home or “teleworking” due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the way and time in which it will be done will be determined by the department and on a case-by-case basis.
The commissioners held another special meeting on Monday because of the coronavirus situation. Although a confirmed case has not yet been reported for a McDowell resident, nearby counties like Buncombe, Henderson and Catawba have reported confirmed cases which are bringing the health crisis closer to here.
On Friday, the commissioners held a special emergency meeting and talked about allowing county employees to work from home or do “teleworking.” At that the meeting, the commissioners had questions about what happens if an employee has an accident in the home and files for worker’s compensation. They also asked questions about the use of a county laptop at an employee’s home and whether sensitive information would be protected. They also asked questions about how the Department of Social Services employees, for example, would do their jobs in this situation. The commissioners decided to table the matter and get more information before making a decision on teleworking.
On Monday, the commissioners met again and talked again about worker’s compensation. An employee who has an accident at home would have to show that it was work-related and the worker’s compensation would have to be decided on a case by case basis, according to county officials.
The commissioners have received the Continuity of Operations Plans or COOPs from the various department heads. This is an important part of emergency planning and provides a way for a county department to ensure that essential services will continue in the event of reduced hours, limited public contact, no public contact or even if the office is closed altogether.
The commissioners have received COOPs from the Assessing Department, the Finance Department, the Tax Collection Office, the Tag Office, the Human Resources Department, the Department of Public Services, the Register of Deeds office and the Department of Social Services.
Commission Chairman David Walker asked what would trigger the county departments to put their COOPs into action.
County Manager Ashley Wooten said it could depend on the department. For example, the county’s Public Services Department has used inmate labor from the N.C. Department of Corrections in the past but that state department is now pulling back inmate labor.
“You might see some of these plans kick in sooner because of circumstances beyond our control,” said Wooten to the commissioners.
The commissioners also asked about the use of a county computer in an employee’s home and the need to protect sensitive information such as child welfare cases handled by DSS. And some employees probably live in areas of McDowell County that don’t have Internet service.
“If they don’t have Internet, they can’t work from home,” said Commissioner Lynn Greene. “I think we need to handle this on a case-by-case basis.”
County Attorney Fred Coats joined the commissioners and answered their questions about liability if an employee has an accident while working at home.
“It would probably reduce the liability to the county,” said Coats to the board.
He also said some workers may not be able to work at home because they don’t have Internet. They might be able to use a “hot spot” at a public place instead.
“The best thing to me is case by case,” said Greene. “Do the best you can.”
After a discussion, the commissioners approved the policy but it doesn’t mean all county employees can immediately start working from home. Wooten said it was better to approve this policy now rather than wait until a confirmed case of COVID-19 is found here.
Under the policy, temporary teleworking options may be available to employees when the department director determines work that should continue to be performed during a situation as authorized by the county manager. A county laptop must be readily accessible. The supervisor or department director must determine the work to be performed and accomplished during the temporary teleworking situation.
Teleworking is not an entitlement for any position and participation in a teleworking arrangement may be ended at any time by the employee or the department director. Before teleworking begins, the county’s IT Department must review and approve the equipment used in the teleworking arrangement, according to the policy approved by the commissioners.
“We need to make it perfectly clear this is temporary,” said Commission Vice Chairman Tony Brown.
“Everybody is still working,” said Greene. “We’re just spreading it out.”
In addition, the commissioners will hold another special meeting about the COVID-19 situation at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the first-floor boardroom of the County Administration Building. They will likely get an update from Emergency Management Director William Kehler at that time.
“We want to show the public we’re working,” said Greene. “I would prefer to meet here to show the folks we’re not panicking and we’re OK.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.