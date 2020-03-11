McDowell Commissioners approve workforce housing complex

McDowell County has a rich abundance of natural beauty along with companies, both large and small, seeking to hire employees. McDowell has a more affordable cost of living than some surrounding counties. But at the same time, our local community has a severe shortage of quality housing for people who wish to both work and live in McDowell.
In response to this situation, officials with McDowell County and the city of Marion are planning to work with the Gateway Wellness Foundation to provide more housing so people can live here as well as work here.
At Monday’s regular meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners took a big step forward in addressing the shortage of workforce housing. The commissioners voted unanimously at that meeting to partner with the Gateway Wellness Foundation in the development of a new residential project on county-owned property near McDowell Technical Community College.
The idea is to build a housing complex of 168 units on county-owned property at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. But the idea is very preliminary and many details are subject to change.
The Universal Center sits on more than 360 acres of land located next to the main campus of McDowell Technical Community College. It is a place where McDowell residents can get the training they need for today’s workplace. But ever since the county purchased this property almost a decade ago, local officials have looked at what to do with the rest of the land apart from the Universal center.
The Gateway Wellness Foundation has approached the county to ask for cooperation in developing housing in the local community. The mission of the Gateway Wellness Foundation is “to address the social determinants of health throughout WNC, specifically in Burke, McDowell, Polk, and Rutherford counties, and look to offer tangible resolutions.” One of those social determinants of health is adequate housing.
There has been a discussion of using some of the county-owned property located between the Universal building and the community college. The city of Marion has been a part of these discussions too.
On Monday, Neil Gurney of the Gateway Wellness Foundation, and Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA), spoke to the commissioners about using part of the Universal land for housing. Norman Guthrie, chairman of the Gateway Wellness board, and Jeff Judd with the MEDA board were there for the presentation.
Gurney presented a proposal to the commissioners in which various community partners would help to establish an apartment development. Gurney showed the commissioners several possible options that had up to 168 apartments spread over approximately 12 acres. Gurney said there are people working in McDowell but living in Hickory, for instance, because there is no place here for them to live.
The idea to solve that is to use the 12 acres within the more than 360-acre site for a housing complex. The preliminary idea is to build 168 units with more than 275 parking spaces. McDowell County would still own the property.
“It’s a marvelous piece of property,” said Gurney to the commissioners.
The complex could have a community center or gym that could be used by the students at McDowell Tech or the McDowell Early College as well as the people living there. County officials said this place would provide housing for teachers, nurses or folks working at local manufacturing plants. Housing for senior citizens could be provided there too.
The commissioners added it would be a benefit for the community college, the school system, the county and the city. It is also centrally located in McDowell and is next to Marion with easy and direct access to Interstate 40 and N.C. 226 South.
“It’s unbelievable to get this opportunity in McDowell County,” said Commission Vice Chairman Tony Brown.
“I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Commissioner Lynn Greene. “It couldn’t be in a better spot.”
This housing complex could be paid for with grants. No county or city money is expected to be used for this project. Gateway is partnering with various other funders to make this possible without taxpayers’ money, according to Gateway and county officials.
The county is still financing the purchase of the Universal property with BB&T. County Manager Ashley Wooten said he’s checked with the bank and that should not prevent them from doing this.
“There shouldn’t be any roadblocks to keep this from happening,” said Wooten.
After a discussion, the commissioners gave their enthusiastic approval for this preliminary idea to move forward.
“We need housing,” said Commissioner Brenda Vaughn.
Commission Chairman David Walker expressed his support for the project by adding that there are numerous benefits the community would see when the project is built.
“This new community will provide much-needed housing and space for McDowell Tech to grow their day care,” said Walker. “The project will have a multi-purpose community center, and will also put county-owned property back on the tax rolls.”
“I am pleased and amazed at how well the county, city, school and college all work together. It is unprecedented,” said Guthrie, chairman of Gateway Wellness Foundation. “The reason why this is happening in McDowell County is the way everyone works together behind a project and how quickly everyone had pulled together. We have many more steps to take and details to complete, but with everyone pulling together we are very much on the way.”
Gurney said the genesis of the project started several weeks ago when he reached out to the Abernathy to seek land for housing. The presentation on Monday was a culmination of several weeks of meetings between the Gateway Wellness Foundation and representatives of the county, the city, McDowell Chamber of Commerce and McDowell Tech.
“This is so unusual to have everyone willing to come the table and all working together,” he said. “With this group, we took it to the point where we now need to secure final funding approval and work with a developer on initial plans and costs before we can totally confirm how this will happen. It is not a done deal, there is still a lot that needs to be finalized but the catalyst was the county confirming that if everything works out appropriately, they would allow the land to be used for workforce housing. That is a huge boost to the project and a great vote of confidence from the county and we are very grateful for their commitment to providing housing to the community.”
“Housing is a major issue in economic development since it affects the ability of companies to recruit people to the community,” said Abernathy. “The issue for many people is housing that is not ‘low income or subsidized’ but mid-level and affordable housing.”
“Many of our local employers have expressed frustration that prospective employees cannot find housing in McDowell County,” added Abernathy. “This proposed development will help with the need that exists in the county.”
Brown attended one of planning meetings and said he came away impressed with the proposal.
“Gateway Wellness is to be commended for their commitment to workforce housing,” said Brown. “The Board of Commissioners are fully committed to seeing this project happen.”
While some specifics of the project still need to be finalized, it is the goal of the county that this development serve a need that is not currently being met, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
“The commissioners want to ensure that this development serves the housing needs for law enforcement officers, teachers, nurses, and others that often struggle to find quality housing,“ according to Wooten.
“We see this project as the start of an exciting partnership between McDowell County and the Gateway Wellness Foundation,” said Walker. “We want to partner with them on additional projects in the future such as senior housing.”
Information regarding pricing, amenities, and other details will be forthcoming, according to county officials.
