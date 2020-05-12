McDowell Commissioners consider resolution supporting reopening businesses, churches

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners is working on a resolution stating a desire for more local control over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners are asking that locally owned businesses be allowed to reopen and churches to start holding traditional indoor services again during the COVID-19 pandemic. When it is finalized and adopted, this resolution by the commissioners will be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper.
The discussion about the resolution took place Monday during the commissioners’ regular for May, which was held at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
Commission Chairman David Walker said he and the other commissioners want businesses to open again in McDowell County. They have been considering a resolution encouraging the governor to loosen the restrictions on counties like McDowell that were put in place by the executive order.
“Whereas, the Board of Commissioners have been contacted by numerous businesses who will struggle to stay in operation if the Executive Orders remain intact; and whereas, the Board of Commissioners sent a letter to Governor Cooper on April 21, 2020 requesting that Executive Order 121 be rescinded and that local governments be given authority to decide how to safely reopen their communities…” reads a draft of the resolution.
In addition, the Marion City Council sent a letter to Gov. Cooper on May 5 requesting “that houses of worship and businesses be able to reopen immediately as long as proper health precautions are in place,” according to the draft resolution by the county.
Walker said Monday he wanted to add wording to the incomplete resolution stating all churches and small locally owned businesses should be considered essential.
Commissioner Lynn Greene quoted the N.C. Constitution which states “All persons have a natural and inalienable right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences, and no human authority shall, in any case whatever, control or interfere with the rights of conscience.”
“I think the (state) Constitution speaks for itself,” said Greene.
“We want to see our churches opened up,” said Walker.
Commissioner Brenda Vaughn, part if the all Republican local board, said the governor’s orders are also “totally unfair” to business owners. The large “big box” store chains have remained open while locally owned shops have been forced to close.
Walker said McDowell County’s retail sales set a record that exceeded the statewide rate. That was before the COVID-19 situation took effect.
The commissioners then heard the legal opinion of County Attorney Fred Coats about the supremacy of the state government, including Cooper’s executive orders, over counties and local governments. In North Carolina, counties are created by the state and are considered an extension of state government. They carry out many services that are mandated by the state and federal governments. Counties can be dissolved by the state if they don’t conform to state law or defy executive orders by the governor, said Coats.
“We are subject to what the governor, the Council of State and the General Assembly does,” said Coats to the commissioners.
“I just want folks to know where I stand,” said Greene.
Commissioner Barry McPeters asked Coats if the governor’s executive orders are law. Coats said violations of the order can be punished with a class 2 misdemeanor.
Coats said the commissioners can approve a resolution stating their position. Resolutions by local governments are legally non-binding.
“We are in a chaotic situation,” said Coats to the board, “Let’s deal with it and work with it the best we can.”
The commissioners agreed to table the resolution and finalize the wording. It will be considered at their next meeting which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Universal Center.
In other business related to COVID-19, Emergency Management Director William Kehler gave an update on the situation in McDowell. As of 5 p.m. Monday, a total of 585 people in McDowell have been tested for the coronavirus. Of those, 524 came back negative and 30 came back positive. A total of 31 tests are still pending.
As for the 30 positive cases, seven are in quarantine and 22 are out of quarantine. One person in McDowell died of the coronavirus.
Of the 30 positive cases in McDowell, 13 had a Marion ZIP code while 15 had a Nebo ZIP code. Two had an Old Fort ZIP code.
There are no cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in McDowell. Kehler said his agency is maintaining a “laser like focus” on long-term care facilities like nursing homes.
The McDowell Senior Center delivered 980 boxes of food to the elderly and home-bound residents on Monday.
Kehler’s agency has participated in Webinars and virtual meetings with the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the city of Marion and the Marion Business Association about how to help business owners during the pandemic.
The commissioners also heard an update from County Manager Ashley Wooten about the county’s operations. The tag office and front lobby of the County Administration Building is open again with reduced hours. The administrative annex in the lower level of the Senior Center has reopened as well. County employees are using Plexiglas and informing the public to maintain proper distancing.
“It’s a little anxiety inducing for some folks but we’ve had good results,” said Wooten,
In other business, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:
• Heard presentations from both Blair Melton and Bob Hunter about the development of the Bud Hogan Memorial Park and an extension of the Fonta Flora Trail. The town of Old Fort is working with the Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail on the development of a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. The project as proposed would have a budget of $600,000, with $300,000 coming from the state grant, $100,000 from the town, $100,000 from a private donor and $100,000 requested from the county. Hunter said this would be used to develop a park behind Davidson’s Fort and it would become part of the Fonta Flora Trail, which will run from Morganton to Asheville. “Old Fort can really become a destination for hiking,” he said. The commissioners agreed to support this endeavor.
• Heard an update on the construction of the two new EMS buildings. The bid for the headquarters, which will be located south of Marion, was about $1 million less than the lowest estimate. The north station will be located on U.S. 221 North where the old credit union building now stands. The total amount that would be financed (including construction, design, equipment and other aspects) would be approximately $7.4 million for both buildings. The commissioners will conduct a public hearing on June 4 to receive comment on the borrowing and to approve the submission of the financing package to the state Local Government Commission.
• Appointed members to the county Planning Board, which had four vacancies. Six people applied for those four vacancies on the Planning Board. Dennis Whitson, Arvin Hicks, Dustin Hawkins and Terry Goode got the most votes from the commissioners for the four vacancies on the Planning Board.
• Heard an update on the much discussed and long awaited public shooting range. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and county staff have met several times over the past few weeks to discuss final preparations for the public shooting range on Ashworth Road. Architect Chuck Hamrick of Holland & Hamrick has agreed to design the office/training building. Duke Energy is designing the electrical access to the site, which will likely follow the entrance road. The county will handle the bidding from contractors and will pay project costs up front with 90% of the cost being reimbursed by N.C. Wildlife.
• Approved a series of administrative items.
• Approved the annual plan by the McDowell Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.
• Talked about the Golden Leaf Foundation’s community-based grants initiative for the 12-county Northwest Prosperity Zone, of which McDowell County is a member. This grant will provide a maximum of $11 million for the region. Each county may submit grant projects up to a total of $1.5 million. There is no guarantee that each county will receive funding, which is different than the last program that was used to assist with the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center development.
• Discussed the interlocal agreement with the city of Marion for the dispatching staff at the Emergency Operations Center.
