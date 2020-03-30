On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners agreed with taking action that could prohibit or discourage lodging and camping in the county to people from outside of North Carolina because of the coronavirus situation.
However, the final wording for this action has yet to be determined. County Manager Ashley Wooten said he needed to send this proposed action to County Attorney Fred Coats for his legal opinion and it would have to be signed by Commission Chairman David Walker, who supports taking such an action.
On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners held another special meeting about the coronavirus situation. The County Commissioners are now meeting twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays because of COVID-19.
During Monday’s meeting, Walker said he saw a lot of out-of-state license plates on cars during the weekend. He asked both Emergency Management Director William Kehler and Health Director Karen Powell if more and more people are coming to McDowell County from other areas of the nation during the coronavirus situation.
“I would say that’s happening,” said Powell.
Kehler said he agreed.
Walker said he would support taking action that would restrict or discourage people from outside of North Carolina coming to McDowell County.
“I don’t want to see anyone come in from out of state,” he said.
The health director said she agreed with the commissioners’ taking such action.
“It’s about the message that McDowell County stands firm in protecting the people who live here,” said Powell to the commissioners.
“We’re putting out a pretty strong message that we expect folks to stay put,” said Commissioner Lynn Greene. “That’s the only way we’re going to fight this.”
In addition, the commissioners agreed to send out notices about this to everyone in McDowell once it is finalized.
At the beginning of the Monday meeting, the commissioners heard another update from Kehler.
As of Monday, North Carolina reported 1,307 positive cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 48% are male and 52% are female. Patients aged 25-49 represent 45% with the highest percentage of positive cases.
“Our organization remains focused on No. 1 ensuring health care professionals in McDowell County, as well as first responders, have access to personal protection equipment,” said Kehler to the commissioners. “Our public information officers continue to push out validated and timely information on a daily basis. Our operations section is focused on working with public health and identifying persons under investigation along with getting individuals deemed at high risk tested for COVID-19.”
The commissioners also heard an update from Powell, director of the Foothills Health District, which covers McDowell and Rutherford. Here in McDowell, 97 people have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, five were found to be positive and 66 were found to be negative. Twenty-six test results are still pending as of late Monday morning.
“We check those numbers throughout the day as they come in,” she said. “We are focusing on watching those results come back, and with positives we are tracing those contacts out. Once we start tracing those contacts, that is the best way to keep people inside and stay home.”
Powell said she is also working on monitoring restaurants who are still allowing folks to have outside dining at their locations.
“It is very crucial for us to watch the restaurants because there is absolutely no outdoor seating for restaurants right now,” she said to the commissioners. “We are focusing on that to keep that down so that people are not congregating at all. For me it’s critical that we watch our social distancing and we make sure that people are staying at home. For me from a public health standpoint, it matters who they have been in contact with. We are working on watching our first responders who have come into contact with positives. They know they may come in contact with someone and we are working on keeping them safe.”
The Emergency Operations Center remains activated. Residents with general questions concerning COVID-19 can call 559-9683. People who have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 can call 527-6687 to speak with a health care professional. Anyone having a medical emergency should call 911.
Powell said the Health Department has plenty of test kits. All five of those people who tested positive were all related to traveling but all five were not connected to each other, she said.
Kehler said McDowell Emergency Medical Services has 14 ventilators, which are usually used when transporting a patient from McDowell County to Mission Hospital in Asheville. Mission Hospital McDowell has five ventilators, bringing a total of 19 in McDowell County.
On Monday, county officials heard a report from Sheriff Ricky Buchanan about how his office is coping with COVID-19.
“We’re working,” said Buchanan to the commissioners. “We’re conducting business with a little added precautions. Your Sheriff’s Office is working hard.”
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has to house inmates at the county jail and make sure both inmates and staff are kept healthy. As of Monday, there are 140 inmates at the jail.
“There’s only so much room to isolate,” said Buchanan.
The jail staff is doing daily temperature checks of the inmates to make sure they are not sick with COVID-19 and there is medical staff at the jail. Buchanan said he is looking into having visitations with the inmates done through a computer.
All of the employees at the Sheriff’s Office are working to make sure the building and equipment are as clean and sterile as possible.
“We’re all doing things a little different than what we are used to,” said the sheriff.
The commissioners will meet again on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at a location to be determined. County officials are looking to hold the meetings at a place with more room for “social distancing” than the boardroom at the County Administration Building.
