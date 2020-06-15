On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing about the proposed $45.8 million budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
The commissioners held a meeting Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. One of the items on their agenda was a public hearing about the proposed budget of $45,893,51 for fiscal year 2020-2021, as required by state law.
During the hearing, the commissioners heard comments from Robert Ayers and Bill Bach, both members of the McDowell Technical Community College board of trustees. They spoke about county funding for the college. No other members of the public spoke at the hearing, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
Earlier this month, Wooten formally presented the commissioners with the 2020-2021 budget. State law requires that recommended budgets be presented to the local governments in North Carolina and that the recommendation must be balanced. Counties like McDowell operate on a fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.
The recommended 2020-2021 budget of $45,893,518 represents an increase of $450,675 or .99% from the current budget of $45,442,843. The recommended budget calls for the county property tax rate of 58.75 cents per $100 valuation to stay the same as from last year’s. It maintains public education funding largely at the current level and makes more investments in the county Emergency Services and the Sheriff’s Office.
After the hearing, the commissioners didn’t take action on the budget. They will presumably approve it at their next meeting, which will be held Tuesday, June 30.
In addition, the commissioners heard a report from Lisa Sprouse, director of the McDowell County Department of Social Services. William Kehler, director of McDowell County Emergency Management, talked to the board about the free COVID-19 testing at the various locations around McDowell. The testing locations for this week are at the Health Department on Spaulding Road and Trinity United Methodist Church on Trinity Church Loop in the Dysartsville community. Kehler and Sprouse and their respective staffs are maintaining a focus on long-term care facilities in the county.
The commissioners did not take action on a contract for groups and teams that want to use county recreational facilities for baseball or softball games. They will talk about this more at the June 30 meeting and consider voting on a more finalized document, according to Wooten.
Lastly, the commissioners approved a non-binding resolution supporting a county being allowed to collect tax payments that are less than a dollar beyond the stated tax bill, rather than the exact amount. If approved by the state, this would allow a taxpayer to “even up” the payment and the city or county would be able to collect slightly more money.
