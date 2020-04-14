The McDowell County Board of Commissioners held their regular meeting for April Monday evening but due to the COVID-19 situation it was held in an unusual location for a monthly gathering.
Recently, the commissioners have held special meetings to hear updates from emergency and county officials about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting McDowell County. These special meetings have been held on Mondays and Thursdays at Historic Carson House’s Jubilee Arbor. This open-air venue has much more space than the boardroom in the County Administration Building.
On Monday, April 13, the commissioners held their first regular monthly meeting at the Jubilee Arbor. Unlike the special meetings, this one was video recorded so it can be shown on the county’s TV channel and online.
As with the special meetings, the commissioners first heard an update about the COVID-19 situation in McDowell from Emergency Management Director William Kehler.
In his report, Kehler said a number of other counties have first responders who are being quarantined. Here in McDowell, triage tents were set up at Mission Hospital McDowell but they were taken down because of the severe weather that came through Sunday night. These tents will be put back up.
He also talked about the increased demand for food in McDowell and how the school system is responding to this demand. He said 3,950 students were fed on Monday at the eight elementary schools in McDowell.
Kehler said he and other emergency officials are learning much from this experience and will need to have a playbook for the next pandemic even if it is 30 years down the road. He added the public information officers have done a remarkable job with getting the word out by assisting the local media and sending out online updates.
Commission Chairman David Walker asked Kehler about the dollar amount that McDowell could claim for federal reimbursement because of COVID-19. Kehler said so far, it is $163,000 and that number doesn’t include the city of Marion, the town of Old Fort, McDowell Technical Community College or the school system.
Kehler said statewide more positive tests are being seen in congregant settings such as nursing homes or jails, where large numbers of people are housed together. He said we don’t have that situation in McDowell County and places like that here are being closely monitored.
“We have a special focus on these congregant settings,” he said.
After hearing from Kehler, Walker said McDowell County is setting a standard for other counties to follow in dealing with pandemics.
“McDowell County is going to be a pattern for other counties to look at for pandemics,” said the commission chairman.
The commissioners then heard a report from County Manager Ashley Wooten about how the county government is operating during the COVID-19 situation.
Wooten said the county government buildings remain closed but the work is still being done. He said the teleworking is going very well at McDowell Department of Social Services.
“Most of our other operations continue but behind locked doors,” he said. “The business of county government continues but in a different way.”
In other business, the commissioners discussed matters unrelated to the coronavirus situation.
One of them is the effort to build new facilities for McDowell EMS. The county is in the middle of seeking construction bids for a new EMS station on U.S. 221 North and a new headquarters building south of Marion. County staff has instructed the architect to continue with the bidding of the EMS capital projects, regardless of the issues surrounding COVID-19.
The bids for the new EMS station north of Marion were received on Thursday, April 9. Wooten said Beam Construction submitted the low bid for that one. Bids will be opened on April 23 for the new headquarters.
“Both projects have had significant interest from contractors,” said Wooten to the board.
Once all the construction bids are received and reviewed, county staff will seek financing bids from banks and lending institutions.
County officials plan to approve the low bids and financing at the June 4 meeting.
Wooten told the commissioners that there will be a lot of uncertainty with the 2020-2021 county budget because of the COVID-19 situation and the amount of sales tax revenue coming in.
In addition, the McDowell County Commissioners:
» Appointed Nathan Gowan, manager of the Switzerland Inn, to the Tourism Development Authority. They tabled making appointments to the county Planning Board and the Agriculture Advisory Board.
» Waived the late fee for a payment for the occupancy taxes and approved a request to write-off non-collectible EMS accounts. They also approved one leak adjustment with the Nebo water system.
» Approved a $10 fee for a rabies vaccination at the Animal Shelter. The county’s animal services staff has received training and certification to administer a rabies vaccination to all animals coming into the facility. County staff asked for a $10 fee to be approved for this vaccine. The fee will cover the cost of the medicine as well as the staff time.
» Cleared up some rumors and misconceptions circulating in the local community. Commission Vice Chairman Tony Brown said there is a rumor that the commissioners had shut down all fishing on Lake James. He said that is not true. Walker said the board is also not requiring people to wear face masks.
» Heard a request from Dale McCoyle who spoke during the Citizen Comment portion of the meeting. McCoyle said he wanted to provide the county with supplies from the Department of Veterans Affairs that could be distributed to local veterans. These supplies include stress balls, bandanas, magnets and wrist bands. They contain a crisis line for veterans. To access the crisis line, call 1-800-773-8255 and press 1. You also access it by texting 838255.
» Adjourned the meeting until next week. The commissioners are now holding once-a-week special meetings on Mondays. The next one will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Jubilee Arbor at Historic Carson House.
