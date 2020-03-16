As of Monday, a confirmed case of the coronavirus has not been reported for McDowell County. But items on store shelves are empty and public events throughout McDowell are being rescheduled or canceled as local residents manage to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday several supermarkets were without disinfectant spray and other items for sanitizing. Food Lion in Marion was without paper towels. Although many people across the nation are reporting toilet paper shortages, a visit to Ingles and Food Lion showed that toilet paper could still be found locally.
The Corpening Memorial YMCA and the other Ys in western North Carolina are closed for two weeks.
“These are unprecedented times for the YMCA, the nation, and the world. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, the YMCA of Western North Carolina is adapting to adjust operations,” reads a news release. “Effective Monday, March 16, all YMCA of WNC centers will close to the public for at least two weeks. These locations are the Asheville YMCA, Black Mountain YMCA, Corpening Memorial YMCA, Ferguson Family YMCA, Hendersonville Family YMCA, Reuter Family YMCA, Woodfin YMCA, YMCA at Mission Pardee Health Campus, and YMCA Youth Services Center at Beaverdam. All YMCA programs, including wellness programs, youth sports and swim lessons, are also suspended.
“The YMCA has a strong history of adapting to meet our community’s needs,” said President and CEO Paul Vest. “During this time of need, we are working with community partners to support our neighbors and to help them stay healthy in spirit, mind, and body.”
The Marion Business Association issued a statement about local businesses and the coronavirus.
“For everyone’s health, the Marion Business Association encourages sick employees and sick customers to stay at home to get better. Follow sensible and safe hygiene practices; this is a time for caution not panic. The Marion Business Association knows things are uncertain right now, and our small businesses are feeling it, too. But our businesses are strong and resilient and they will forge ahead with optimism.”
The MBA urges people to purchase gift cards from these businesses that can be used later. You can call for curb service from the business owners and order your food to go if you are not comfortable dining out. Residents can make cash donations to help feed McDowell students.
“Be Patient — We are all in this together,” reads the statement from the MBA. “Marion is a caring community proven by the outpouring of care and efforts to provide meals for children and others in need. Your small business community needs, wants, and counts on your support. Thank you for remembering us! Keep on Footin’ in Marion!”
The coronavirus is getting closer to McDowell County. Over the weekend, a confirmed case was reported in Watauga County. On Monday, the first case was confirmed for Buncombe, next to McDowell. But this case was for a person from Macon County who visited Buncombe.
“Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) wants our community to know that their health and safety is our number one priority,” reads a news release from Buncombe County. “Today, Macon County Public Health announced a presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in a person who visited Buncombe County last week. This is the first known presumptive positive case of COVID-19 associated with Buncombe County.
“The individual visited Asheville March 10-13, 2020, at which time they had symptoms of COVID-19. They were tested by BCHHS Communicable Disease staff and immediately traveled on to Macon County for isolation. The individual has been cooperative with all public health requests. BCHHS public health staff are conducting an active investigation into this individual’s activities during their time in Buncombe County. More information will be provided as we identify potential close contacts. BCHHS will not release further details about the individual to protect their privacy.”
