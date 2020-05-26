The McDowell County Health Department announced one additional positive coronavirus result on Tuesday, bringing the known total in McDowell to 46.
The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that one additional McDowell County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the agency said in a news release shortly before 5 p.m.
The initial investigation reveals the source of transmission to be contact with other positives. Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.
This brings the total number of positives to 46 in McDowell County. There have been 920 people tested, 781 negative results and 93 tests are pending results. Currently, there are 17 individuals in quarantine, 28 out of quarantine and one death.
“As we begin to move into increased testing in the community, we know that the positive cases will increase. stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. Unfortunately, this new case is not related to mass testing. The results are clearly from contacts with other positives and community transmission. The McDowell County Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. In addition, positives are being quarantined for 14 days. We must stay vigilant in social distancing, good hygiene and using protective measures to keep ourselves safe. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives. Your Public Health team is dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. McDowell County is strong, and we will get through these unprecedented times.”
The Health Department is continuing to test individuals for COVID-19. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to mcdowell.clearstep.health and completing the assessment.
For additional information about Foothills Health District or other community resources and health related data, please call our office, (828) 652-6811, or visit our website at http://www.foothillshd.org/
