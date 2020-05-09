The McDowell County Board of Education will recognize 2019-2020 Teachers of the Year and discuss extension of the COVID-19 bonus pay at their upcoming meeting
The meeting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. In accordance to social distancing, the meeting will be held via online which the public can access at www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
In addition to recognizing Teachers of the Year and the discussion on the COVID-19 bonus pay extension, the board will:
Update on the Old Fort project and a COVID-19 update
Discuss revised 2020-2021 calendar
Discuss 2020-2021 budget
Approve consent agenda
Hold a closed session for personnel considerations
