The McDowell County Board of Education will hear an update on the school building project at Old Fort Elementary and vote on the approval of the 2020-21 Head Start grant application.
The meeting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the Central Office.
In addition to the building update and the Head Start grant application, the board will:
» Recognize the NJROTC Championship Rifle Team
» Hear about the curriculum feature
» Listen to a report from teacher representative
» Approve a consent agenda
» Consider overnight field trips
» Hold a closed session for personnel considerations
For more information, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us
