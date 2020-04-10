The McDowell County Board of Education will hear a COVID — 19 update and vote on the approval of COVID-19 bonus pay.
The meeting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. in accordance to social distancing the meeting will be held via online which the public can access at www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
In addition to the COVID-19 update and the vote approval of the COVID-19 bonus pay, the board will:
Update on the Old Fort School Project
Amend the Old Fort furniture bid
Consider approval of Head Start cost of living increase and quality improvement funds increase
Approve consent agenda
Hold a closed session for personal considerations
For more information, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
