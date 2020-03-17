Officials with McDowell County and the city of Marion are declaring a State of Emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Today, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners declared a local State of Emergency in response to the global spread of COVID-19. The county’s declaration also includes the town of Old Fort. The city of Marion issued a similar declaration.
The State of Emergency assists in obtaining additional supplies and resources from state and federal agencies to ensure healthcare professionals and first responders have the most appropriate personal protection equipment and other supplies needed to effectively respond to this developing incident. This declaration also assists local governments in obtaining reimbursement for emergency protective measures, according to a news release.
McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler said the declaration means the county is being proactive.
“This declaration will help the organization and community partners to prepare,” said Kehler.
The Board of Commissioners met Monday with county staff including Kehler to discuss the county’s response to the situation. In addition, leaders from various agencies across McDowell continue to meet to further coordinate response and mitigation efforts surrounding COVID-19. The local declaration comes days after President Donald Trump declared a National Emergency and Governor Roy Cooper declared a State Emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the news release.
“The Board of Commissioners and county staff will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman David Walker. He added, “The Board will meet weekly with Mr. Kehler and other county leadership to ensure the county is taking appropriate steps to respond.”
On Monday, McDowell Emergency Services partially activated the Emergency Operations Center after coordinating with the Foothills Health District, who leads the response for this incident.
Monday, a coordination meeting was conducted at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. Local agencies reviewed medical plans, meal distribution plans for children and seniors, childcare plans and other human services issues. Daily conference calls are being conducted with coordination partners.
“William Kehler and Health Director Karen Powell of the Foothills Health District have done a tremendous job of pulling together local agencies to prepare for COVID-19,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten.
Numerous local agencies such as the McDowell County Schools, Corpening Memorial YMCA, and others have had their operations impacted by federal, state, and local recommendations. Wooten noted that while the county organization has also been impacted, the organization continues to provide services.
“The Board of Commissioners and county staff are working hard to ensure vital operations are maintained,” said Wooten. “However, we will closely monitor recommendations from public health officials and will make adjustments to operations when necessary.”
To stay up to date with the latest information involving COVID-19 response in McDowell County, sign up for NIXLE by texting your zip code to 888777. Follow McDowell County Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.