On Monday, the McDowell County Public Library will offer curbside service to patrons during Phase I of reopening North Carolina.
Also, the library is offering a new way of offering printing services to the community.
“We know how much the McDowell County community misses having access to library materials, so we are excited to be able to provide this service,” said Marlan Brinkley, McDowell County Public Library director.
Starting Monday, patrons can place holds for books, DVDs or magazines online or by calling the library. Library staff can help patrons look for specific titles or topics, as well as discover new authors to read over the phone. Staff can also pick out a selection for someone. For example, if someone wants a dozen books for a second grader and doesn’t know what to pick, staff can gather a bundle of books for them.
Patrons will then be notified when items are available to pick up. Staff will not pull items on demand. Once the items are ready, they will be packed in plastic bags (while supplies last) with a due date slip placed inside of the book or DVD. A ticket with the patron’s name will be attached to outside of bag, and then the patron will be notified.
Patrons will provide library staff with their contact information and approximate time of arrival. To pick up items, patrons will need to call the library when they have arrived, and materials will be placed on a table outside of the door. There are no designated parking spots for curbside service. Staff will not deliver materials to the car, for both the patron’s and staff’s protection. A 6 foot area will be marked off on the table as well as around the table, to help guide patrons if they’re waiting.
To hold items online visit www.mcdowellpubliclibrary.org or call the Marion branch at 652-3858 or the Old Fort branch at 668-7111. The library continues to issue temporary library cards for those who want to take advantage of these services. However, there are limits on checkouts.
Hours for the Marion branch library are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours for the Old Fort branch are Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also starting Monday, patrons will be able to utilize a new Mobile Print Service. Patrons can use their personal computer or mobile device to send their documents straight to the library’s printers from anywhere. Simply submit documents for printing and come to the library to release and pick up your document using your library card. Currently, there will be no charge for printing.
“We’re glad to help our local business community and patrons by providing some access to printing and faxing,” said Brinkley.
To print from your laptop, visit https://www.printeron.net/mcdowell/library, or download the PrinterOn app to your phone. You will then select the printer and enter your name. You will then browse your computer to find and select the file you wish to print. Click the green print icon, or forward button, and you will see the status of your print job and a reference number.
To print from a tablet or smartphone app, first you need to install and launch the PrinterOn App. Then click, “No Printer Selected.” Click “Search” and search for “McDowell County Public Library “. You will then find four McDowell County Public Library printers listed. Select the printer from the appropriate branch and make sure it is either Black and White or Color and save. Once you have selected the type of item you’d like to print, click the print icon and enter an email address and click on the check mark. You will receive a notice that the job started, and shortly after a message stating “Job Success.”
To print an email or attached document, you can simply email it to:
Marion
Black and White Email address: marion-bw@printspots.com
Color Email address: marion-color@printspots.com
Old Fort
Black and White Email address: oldfort-bw@printspots.com
Color Email address: oldfort-color@printspots.com
For this service, please call the library branches when you have arrived to pick up your documents. For more information, visit www.mcdowellpubliclibrary.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.