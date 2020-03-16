Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper stated that all NC public schools will close for at least two weeks today. This left many of local families wondering where their children could receive meals during that time.
On Sunday, McDowell County Schools informed parents by phone that the school system provide free lunches for students starting today at the these eight locations between the hours 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
• Nebo Elementary
• Old Fort Elementary
• Marion Elementary
• West Marion Elementary
• North Cove Elementary
• Pleasant Gardens Elementary
• Eastfield Global Magnet School
The message also stated that regardless of grade level, go to the nearest elementary school to pick up meals for students. If you are unable to get to one of the sites, please call the school your child attends for assistance. Also, the school that your child attends will be making contact with parents and guardians to coordinate academics and help with questions and needs families may have.
For those wishing to help a specific student or family, please contact the Central Office and ask to speak with Natalie Gouge.
Our McDowell County Schools are not the only ones offering free lunches for students. Several local businesses have stepped up and are offering free meals for students as well. The businesses so far are and what they will be offering are:
• Fat Boy’s Burritos: Monday – Friday from March 16-27 will offer a children’s meal of one taco with chips and a drink to any K-12 student. Limit once per day, McDowell County School attendees only please. In house dining only.
• Luisa’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria: Monday – Friday from March 16-27 will offer a children’s meal from their children’s menu with a drink to any K-12 student. Limit once per day and McDowell County School attendees only please.
• Boondocks Sports Bar and Grill of Marion: They will offer a kid’s meal to anyone enrolled in K-12 school each day until 5 p.m. and until the schools re-opens. Dine-in or carry-out, child must be present.
• Main Street Pizza of Old Fort: Monday-Friday from March 16-27 will offer a kid’s meal for any child in need. Limited once per day, but every day if needed. They have several different meal options listed on their Facebook page.
• McDowell Local: Tuesday-Friday from March 17-26, will offer a kid’s meal with drink to any McDowell County student grades K-12. Dine-in or carry out, child must be present and limited to one per day.
• Burrito Bros: During the school closure, will offer a kid’s meal of a cheese quesadilla with chips and salsa to any child in need, that attends one of the McDowell County Schools. Limit one per day and child must be present.
• Zaxby’s of Marion: Monday, March 16 – Friday, March 30 will be offering a kiddie finger and 12 oz. drink to children ages pre K-12 grade between hours 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Child must be present and dine-in only.
