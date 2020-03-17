We schools closed to due to the coronavirus outbreak, education leaders are taking extra steps to help students and parents.
This comes from McDowell County Schools Community Technology Support:
MCS Technology is setting up WiFi hot spots around the county for those who do not have access at home.
We are starting with the parking areas at our schools. We currently have coverage at McDowell High School (Lower student parking area), Pleasant Gardens Elementary, Nebo Elementary, Glenwood Elementary, and North Cove Elementary.
We will continue to expand that coverage over the next few days. In addition to MCS Wifi, downtown Marion has open WiFi and Spectrum has opened many hotspots around the county for public use. You can visit spectrum.com/wifi-hotspots.html to view the available Spectrum hotspots in the area.
