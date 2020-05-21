McDowell’s elementary and middle schools are gathering to celebrate their seniors and their fifth-graders. Each elementary and middle school is putting on their own special event for the seniors and fifth graders who went to their school. Below is a list of dates, time and information of the elementary schools celebrations.
West McDowell Middle School – Today – 1:30 – 3 p.m.
• We welcome our former students to drive through the South lot. We plan to greet you with as much pomp and circumstance as we can muster. Please remember to stay in your cars and receive fanfare with social distancing. Can’t wait to see our seniors, rain or shine.
Marion Elementary – Today- 5 – 7 p.m.
• Car parade through the car rider’s line. Parade is for fifth- graders and seniors. We will have current and former teachers here to cheer folks on and will have a special treat for the graduates.
Glenwood Elementary - Friday, May 22, 2020 – 2 – 3:30 p.m.
• Graduates are invited to parade through the school parking lot with teachers lining the parking lot. Graduates are encouraged to decorate their cars and wear cap & gown. We will be providing a small treat at the end of the parade.
Old Fort Elementary – Friday, May 22, 2020 – 1 – 3:30 p.m.
• Graduates are invited to drive through the front of the school with teachers/staff lining the sidewalk. Graduates are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns and decorate their cars. A gift bag will be given to the graduates.
West Marion Elementary – Thursday, May 28, 2020 – 5 p.m. for Fifth graders, 7 p.m. for Seniors
• Graduates are invited to a parade through our parking lot, where teachers will be lining the sidewalks with signs and noise makers. Led by McDowell County Sheriff’s Department and Montford Cover Fire Departments, graduates are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns and decorate their cars. We will have music playing and someone calling names as graduates drive around. All graduates will receive a small treat.
East McDowell Middle School – Friday, May 29, 2020 – 4 – 6 p.m.
• EMMS will be celebrating our MHS seniors as well as our 8th-grade students with a drive-thru car parade. Staff members will be there to share well-wishes and air-hugs!
North Cove Elementary – Friday, May 29, 2020 – 5 p.m.
• Graduates are invited to parade through the front school parking lot with teachers lining the drive through circle. Graduates are encouraged to decorate their cars and wear their cap & gown. We/PTO will be providing a small treat at the end of the parade.
Pleasant Gardens Elementary – Monday, June 1, 2020 – 4 – 6 p.m.
• Graduates have been invited to wear their cap and gown and participate in a parade in their vehicles. They will share this honor with 5th graders from PG. Students will receive a special surprise and wave to their PG teachers and staff.
Eastfield Global Magnet School – Wednesday, June 3, 2020 – 1:30 p.m.
• Parade at EGMS where MHS students drive vehicles around our circle in Caps and Gowns and have decorated cars and noisemakers. We are working on treat bags and possibly tee shirts for each graduate.
Nebo Elementary – Thursday, June 4, 2020 – 5:30 – 7 p.m.
• Parade at NES for 5th Grade Promotion and MHS Senior parade. We are providing our 5th Graders with t-shirts, awards, and taking pictures. We are providing our seniors with a small treat bag a yearbook from their 6th Grade school year at Nebo. Graduates are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns.
