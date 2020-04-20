A McDowell County man faces a weapons charge, authorities said Monday.
Deputy Jeffrey Hill of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joseph Lee Davis, 30, address listed as Old Linville Road in Marion, with possession of a firearm by a felon.
On the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 25, Hill responded to U.S. 221 North in reference to a suspicious man with a gun.
Hill eventually found Davis, who is a convicted felon, in possession of a shotgun. Davis was being held under a $10,000 bond.
