On Thursday, first-responders answered a call about a medical emergency and ended up giving a helping hand.
Personnel with McDowell Emergency Medical Services responded to a call about a man suffering a medical emergency. Two brothers were building a concrete driveway in Marion when one of them collapsed, according to the Facebook page for the Marion Fire Department.
“Our responders arrived on scene and immediately started patient care,” reads the Facebook page for the Marion Fire Department. “Once the patient was loaded and inbound to the hospital the responders that were still on scene saw a need.”
The concrete slab that the brothers were building was only half finished.
Emergency service personnel, along with McDowell County deputies, Marion firefighters and troopers from the N.C. Highway Patrol, jumped in and worked on the slab to help the brothers finish the job.
“This is what makes our community! Solid work by all agencies involved,” reads the Fire Department’s Facebook page.
“It was kind of a group effort,” said Fire Chief Ray McDaniel on Friday. “Our goal in the county is one mission, one team and that was the proof of it.”
McDaniel added that he couldn’t take credit for this because he wasn’t at the scene on Reid Street in Marion. Craig Walker, the county fire marshal and deputy director of the McDowell EMS, deserves most of the credit for getting the job done, said the fire chief.
The McDowell News attempted Friday afternoon to contact Walker for more information and a comment.
In no time, news about what the first-responders had done was spread on Facebook.
“These are the real HEROES not what is portrayed on TV! Thank you all for your kind hearts and your service!” wrote Sherie Presnell.
“Thank you to ALL! It takes a village!” wrote Councilwoman Ann Harkey.
“I want to thank all the nurses, doctor’s, paramedics, first responders, firefighters, police officers, military, sheriff dept and state highway patrol for everything you’ll do... I pray the lord guides and protects each and everyone of you... Each and everyday... Thanks again for everything you do!!!” wrote Rebecca Queen.
“Thank you for your service. McDowell County is lucky to have such dedicated people,” wrote Doug Long.
