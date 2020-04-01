Local agencies and schools are sharing resources to feed the hungry of McDowell.
The Foothills Food Hub, Centro Unido Latino Americano and McDowell Local Food Advisory Council are working daily to update a list of food and other resources specific to our current public health crisis in McDowell County. Access to the information can be found at bit.ly/English_SpanishLiveFoodResourceList. The document is available in Spanish and English.
On Tuesday, volunteers with McDowell Cares and the Foothills Food Hub distributed 142 food boxes at Clinchfield United Methodist Church and will again on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thanks to a generous donation from West Rock of 1,000 boxes, volunteers will be able to fill food boxes and distribute them throughout McDowell County, according to a news release.
Grace Community Church, who spearheaded McDowell Cares in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, fed 2,800 individuals last week through 123 family boxes, 309 food boxes for children on the weekend, 85 boxes for seniors and 26 boxes for people with disabilities.
McDowell County Schools is currently feeding anyone under the age of 19 Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any of the eight elementary school sites. On Tuesday, the schools distributed 4,109 meals.
If you need food assistance, visit bit.ly/English_SpanishLiveFoodResourceList, mcdowellcares.com or call 724-9599. For general information on COVID-19 call 559-9683, or for a medical screening call 527-6687. Only dial 911 for emergencies.
