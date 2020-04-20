McDowell County has experienced its first death related to coronavirus.
The McDowell County Health Department said it was saddened to report the first COVID-19 associated death in McDowell in a news release on Monday.
The individual, aged 83, died on Sunday, April 19 at Mission Hospital McDowell from complications associated with the virus. To protect the privacy of the family, no further information about this patient will be released by Foothills Health District or Mission Hospital McDowell.
There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McDowell County. Nine individuals are currently in quarantine, 11 are out of quarantine and there has been one death. As of Monday, April 20, 287 people have been tested with 239 negative results. There are 27 tests still pending.
“We know that the reality of this pandemic will be loss of life,” stated McDowell County Health Director Karen Powell. “It is unfortunate and we are so very sorry to the family of this individual and will continue to keep them in our prayers. It is imperative that we all comply with the directives of North Carolina’s Stay-at-Home Order. Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, the Health Department urges everyone to take precautions to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.”
The Health Department is continuing to test qualified individuals for COVID-19. If an individual believes they have been exposed to the virus or if they are experiencing a fever or other symptoms, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to mcdowell.clearstep.health and completing the assessment.
The Burke Count Health Department reported two more deaths associated with COVID-19 in that county on Monday, bringing the total to eight in the county, the News Herald reported.
One of the people who died was someone in their late 40s and the other one was in their early 80s, according to the health department. They died from complications associated with their underlying medical conditions, the department says. The health department says no further information about the patients will be released.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “As our efforts continue to fight this virus, we hope that all persons will continue to take the social distancing, the stay at home order and all other preventive measures seriously. Infection cases will continue to rise if these measures continue to be ignored or not practiced. We want to minimize the number of deaths by protecting at-risk persons with underlying health conditions.”
