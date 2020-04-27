With schools closed and social distancing in place, many high school seniors across the nation are wondering what will become of their senior traditions — prom, graduation and those special end-of-the-year memories.
For McDowell High’s 2020 senior class, plans are in the works to honor them in special ways.
On Tuesday, April 21, Superintendent Mark Garrett posted a message on McDowell County Schools Facebook page.
“First, I want you to know that all of McDowell County Schools is behind you as you deal with senioritis in a totally brand new, unprecedented way,” Garrett said. “We know how special springtime events are and the anticipation of graduation. As a result, we are working to make sure your class gets to experience as many rites of passage as possible under the present circumstances of COVID-19. Certainly, you will have a graduation ceremony no matter how long we have to wait or how creative we have to be. You have earned it and you will get the experience of being celebrated among family and friends.”
Garrett explained some of the details in his message.
“We are also going to honor the Class of 2020 by displaying individual signs with each graduating senior’s name, photo, and school,” he said. “These are being provided by McDowell County Schools at no cost to families. We want every student to have a sign displayed for the community to see. These signs will then be given to each student as a small token of how much you are loved and appreciated. This will be a new way to celebrate our graduates uniquely fitting to this experience you are going through together. While signs cannot make up for all the time and events lost to COVID-19, we hope this small gesture will mean something to the Class of 2020 and bring joy to all who see them.”
According to McDowell High Principal, Edwin Spivey, a celebration for spring senior athletes and additional celebrations for all seniors are currently being planned.
