The McDowell County Health Department was notified Thursday that one additional McDowell County resident has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The initial investigation links this individual positive case to contact with other known positive cases, the health department said in a news release Thursday night.
Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.
This brings the total number of positives to 26 in McDowell County. There have been 479 people tested and 397 negative results. 56 tests are pending results. In addition, there are 7 individuals in quarantine, 18 out of quarantine and 1 death.
The McDowell County Health Department and McDowell County Emergency Management will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.
"It is important for the community to understand that the identification of additional cases does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease," said Foothills Health Director Karen Powell. "If you must leave your home, practice extreme social distancing. Also, please remember the less people that leave your home, the less people that are exposed to the virus. While it is so important to be with your family and enjoy the outdoors, it is not necessary for the entire family to go to the store. Always wash your hands as often as possible if you do go out and avoid touching your face. Help McDowell stay strong and stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The Health Department is continuing to test qualified individuals for COVID-19. If an individual believes they have been exposed to the virus or if they are experiencing a fever, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to mcdowell.clearstep.health and completing the assessment.
