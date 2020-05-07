McDowell County Emergency Operations Center continues to work alongside the 15 long-term care facilities to plan ahead for the possibility of a Covid-19 outbreak.
Currently, there are no positive cases of Covid-19 in any of McDowell’s facilities that house approximately 600 residents and employ over 450 staff. In North Carolina, there have been 1,998 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in nursing homes with 250 deaths. There are 386 positive cases in residential care facilities and 40 deaths.
Every week, the long-term care facilities in McDowell hold a conference call to discuss plans and actions to take in case there is an outbreak.
In Thursday’s group meeting with the McDowell facilities, Shannon Jones, adult home specialist with McDowell County Department of Social Services, thanked the staff for continuing their hard work in keeping residents and staff safe.
“Now it is more critical than ever that we continue screening staff and residents,” Jones said in the meeting. “Having 100 percent participation in these meetings is encouraging and shows the commitment the facilities have for their staff and residents. I’m proud to serve alongside all of you.”
Deputy Director Craig Walker of McDowell Emergency Management echoed the same sentiment.
“I hope this has been good information for everyone, and we will help in any way we can,” he said. “We are in great shape thanks to the hard work of the staff.”
Last week, McDowell churches adopted the facilities in order to boost morale to the residents who can’t receive visitors during this time.
“All facilities have been adopted, and we hope that is going well,” said Jones.
The 15 facilities in McDowell include Lake James Lodge, McDowell House, McDowell Assisted Living, Rosehill Retirement Community, Cedarbrook Residential Center, Autumn Care, Deer Park Rehabilitation, Mountain View Family Care, Nebo Family Care, Berryhill Family Care and Truett’s Family Care.
