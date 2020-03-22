Here is the latest about coronavirus/COVID-19 at 7 p.m. on Sunday from government and news sources. We’ll update again on Monday morning or sooner if there is breaking news. There are no reported cases in McDowell as of Sunday night.
From McDowell County Emergency Management:
Mission Hospital McDowell initiated LEVEL 3 Visitor Restrictions on March 21, 2020. Under Level 3, no visitors will be allowed at Mission Hospital McDowell with only a few exceptions. We understand the concern that this may place on the loved ones of our patients, however, we know that you understand this to be a step of protecting both our patients and our team members.
**
All eight elementary schools will continue to provide meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this week during Spring Break. These meals are for anyone 18 and under. Drop by the closest location. If you cannot get to a site, please call your school for assistance. McDowell County Schools Student Nutrition served more than 8,600 meals this week.
Anyone needing help with food or other issues over the weekend can go to mcdowellcares .com and request assistance.
***
From the Hickory Daily Record:
Catawba County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday. The same day, a note was sent to hospital employees noting a person admitted to the hospital had a confirmed case of the virus.
In an email to employees, President of Catawba Valley Health System Eddie Beard said a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus was admitted to the hospital. Beard noted the person was not tested at Catawba Valley Medical Center. The patient was admitted to the hospital for an issue unrelated to coronavirus.
The hospital was notified by the patient’s medical provider that the patient had tested positive for the virus. “We immediately took all precautions to isolate the patient, notified staff involved in the patient’s care and strictly followed the plan we had in place in preparation for such an event,” Beard said in the email.
**
From the Statesville Record & Landmark:
Iredell County now has six presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, according to local officials.
The total of reported positive cases across North Carolina rose to 255 on Sunday, up from 184 on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
There are no related deaths in North Carolina.
**
From the USDA:
The National Forests in North Carolina will close all campgrounds as of Monday, March 23, for the health and safety of visitors and staff. This includes all concessionaire operated campgrounds and all day-use areas associated with those campgrounds. Campgrounds will be closed until at least May 15, at which point they will be reevaluated.
**'
From the National Park Service:
The Blue Ridge Parkway is announcing additional modifications to its operations in support of federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. As of March 22, 2020, and in order to best provide for social distancing as called for in state and CDC guidance, the Parkway will impose a 10-person maximum use permit at all backcountry camping locations.
The Blue Ridge Parkway is limiting the allowable camping permits at established backcountry campsites located at CCC Camp (Rock Castle Gorge, Milepost 167.1), Basin Cove (Bluffs North and South, Milepost 244.7), and John’s River Road (Milepost 296.9) to total occupancy of 10 people or less respectively.
New backcountry camping restrictions are as follows:
• Groups of campers larger than ten (10) people are prohibited.
• No More than six (6) people are allowed to occupy any one campsite.
• Camping at Johns River Road will be limited to 2 sites (10-person total area capacity)
• Camping at Basin Cove will be limited to 8 sites (10-person total area capacity)
• Camping at CCC Camp will be limited to 8 sites (10-person total area capacity) Camping more than three (3) consecutive nights in any camping area is prohibited.
Permits may be acquired by phone only from district offices closest to backcountry site location. More information related to backcountry camping on the Blue Ridge Parkway is available on the park website.
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at the Blue Ridge Parkway is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.
Outdoor spaces at the Blue Ridge Parkway remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance.
The NPS encourages people who choose to visit the Blue Ridge Parkway during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.
**
From WSPA:
CAMDEN, S.C. (CNN/WACH) — A 7-month-old baby in South Carolina appears to be one of the youngest Americans to test positive for the coronavirus.
Baby Emmett Doster tested positive for the new virus Tuesday after waking up from a nap with a fever.
“He woke up from a nap running a fever so we were going to play it out and see, but my mom tested positive for the virus as well,” Courtney Doster, the baby’s mother, said.
The 104-degree fever landed Emmett at the urgent care in Elgin.
Tuesday’s positive test results have the entire family of five on lockdown.
“My husband and I are both, you know, legal guardian, so we’re both under the legal contract from DHAC to stay at home,” Courtney Doster said. “They asked us all not to go anywhere since we’ve been exposed. And I mean it makes sense because you want to help, you know, not spread the virus.”
Doster’s 4-year-old and 2-year-old are thankfully not showing any signs of the virus.
The family posted their story to social media Friday to help spread awareness. The posts have been shared more than 40,000 times.
“It is very important, especially for, you know, the immune compromise,” Doster said. “So it’s not really about us, but about everybody else as well.”
For now, like everyone else, the Doster family is taking it one day at a time.
**
From the Winston-Salem Journal:
Hanesbrands Inc. will begin producing cotton surgical masks at some of its factories in Latin American as part of a federal contract to combat a national shortage of face masks resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
At peak output, the company expects to produce about 1.5 million masks a week.
The announcement came Saturday during President Donald Trump’s media briefing about the new coronavirus and the federal government’s response.
Hansesbrands, a global apparel manufacturer based in Winston-Salem, has joined a cooperative consortium of other major apparel manufacturers led by Parkdale Mills America that are dedicating manufacturing capacity to meet the U.S. need for masks during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Hanesbrands spokesman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.