Leaders with McDowell County Schools talked on Monday about how to keep students and staff safe in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Precautions include putting the brakes on two trips abroad.
The McDowell County Board of Education did not approve McDowell Early College’s annual trip to Ecuador due to the outbreak and possible travel restrictions.
“Even though there are no travel warnings or advisories at this time, with the recent developments and uncertainty, we are asking to suspend all travel outside the U.S.,” said Superintendent Mark Garrett. “We did not know then what we know now and just trying to be pro-active on this. Everything else we are doing internally in the states is still on. “
McDowell High’s trip to Germany was also cancelled, said MHS Principal Edwin Spivey.
“The decision was made because we kept our students safety as the foremost priority and we knew that while the trip is an amazing experience for our students we simple could not guarantee certain things beyond our control,” Spivey said. “A possible quarantine, public transit concerns within Germany and the students’ personal safety were all considered in our decision to cancel the trip.”
Garrett said local educators will continue to follow advice from state and local experts.
“Since the coronavirus is becoming a large topic around the nation and on the news, we just wanted to let you know that as a district we are working under the guidance of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, our own department of Public Instruction, our own Foothills Health District and our local emergency management officials on all of our updates, procedures, processes with the coronavirus,” he said. “Regular updates are coming in from each of these sources and providing the information that we are following. We actually have a table-top exercise scheduled with all the emergency management folks in a couple of weeks, actually next week. And then we start this Thursday with a weekly call with our EMS folks making sure that we are coordinated on anything as far as what’s happening nationally, statewide or anything that may show up locally.
“But we will continue to monitor this situation and collaborate with our partners and make plans on the guidance we receive.”
