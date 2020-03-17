Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the McDowell County Senior Center is taking unprecedented measures to make sure that local senior citizens are still getting the food they need.
Elderly persons are particularly susceptible to the effects of this disease. The Senior Center has suspended all classes and activities at both the Marion location and the A.C. “Bud” Center in Old Fort for the next two weeks and meals are no longer being served there.
The AARP volunteer tax program has been suspended nationally. The Senior Center’s staff and the tax volunteers will work together to contact individuals who have upcoming tax appointments about this suspension of services, according to the Facebook page for the Center.
The home-delivered meals are still being prepared for elderly and disabled residents of McDowell as normal. Many of the folks who deliver these meals from the Senior Center are older than 60 themselves. Senior Center Director Weyland Prebor said a volunteer might choose not to deliver a meal because of concerns over the coronavirus.
“For driver shortages, we will use community volunteers and staff to deliver the meals,” said Prebor.
The Senior Center’s Marion and Old Fort locations have launched a new way to feed the elderly clients who ordinarily would come there for lunch on weekdays.
The Senior Center’s staff and volunteers are putting together meal boxes. Each box has five days’ worth of meals. These boxes are available for those folks who usually would go to the Marion and Old Fort locations for lunch. These boxes have non-perishable foods like canned soup and crackers.
On Tuesday, people were coming by to pick up these food boxes. Prebor said the Senior Center has never done this way of feeding people before.
Registered clients who would like to participate with the food boxes will need give their name and contact number to the Nutrition Site manager. For clients who use vans to come to the center, the staff will work on planning to make sure they will get the boxes.
Meanwhile, the staff at both the Marion and Old Fort locations are working hard to make sure all surfaces are clean. “We are cleaning surfaces, door handles multiple times a day,” said Prebor.
