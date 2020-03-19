A COVID-19 medical screening hotline is now available for McDowell County residents. The hotline will operate between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
If you think you have been exposed to the virus or if you are experiencing a fever, please call 527-6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given.
Please do not call the medical screening hotline for general information.That number is 559-9683.
