McDowell County Emergency Management wishes you and your family a safe and Happy Easter.
Emergency Management is responsible for the governmental function that coordinates and integrates all activities to build, sustain and improve the capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from or mitigate against threatened or actual natural disasters, acts of terrorism or other man-made disasters. EM staff work within the four phases of Emergency Management including mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.
The McDowell County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is activated during critical incidents teamed with multiple leaders in the community working alongside dozens of agencies, governments, medical professionals, public health, local businesses, industry, adult health facilities, faith communities and volunteers. The current operation is in response to COVID-19. Past EOC operations have included wildfires, hurricanes, snow storms, and other critical events.
Since March 16, 2020, the EOC has been manned seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Current activated desks inside of the EOC include Operations, Planning, Logistics, Safety, Finance, Human Services, Communications, COVID-19 Call Center, VOAD Coordinator (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters), Public Information and the Incident Commander desk.
“The EOC allows for the coordination of a disaster to occur in one central location. During an activation, representatives from multiple agencies across McDowell come together to ensure we have a well-coordinated response that meets the needs of our citizens,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “During the COVID-19 incident we have seen so many agencies step up to provide critical services to meet the numerous needs that are present within our community. Each agency is working tirelessly to respond to this pandemic.”
Today, Sunday, April 12, marks Day 28 of EOC operations, the longest emergency activation in recent history for McDowell’s EOC.
“As you enjoy your Easter Sunday, please remember all the frontline workers that continue to work day after day to ensure food is on the shelves, sick patients are cared for, IV bags are filled, and so many others who are fulfilling essential roles. Stay safe and please heed all guidelines as we work to combat COVID-19 in our community,” said Kehler.
For COVID-19 information call 828-559-9683. For medical questions call 828-527-6687, or screen your symptoms online at mcdowell.clearstep.health. Follow McDowell 911/Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter. Receive emergency alerts by texting your zip code to 888777, or by signing up on nixle.com. Dial 9-1-1 for emergencies only.
