McDowell Technical Community College will be looking for a new president.
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College (A-B Tech) announced Thursday that John D. Gossett, Ed.D., has been named the college’s seventh president. Gossett currently serves as president of McDowell Technical Community College in Marion.
Gossett, 57, succeeds Dennis King, who retired Jan. 31. Gossett was selected March 9 by the A-B Tech Board of Trustees from a pool of more than 60 candidates and three finalists. In accordance with state law, his appointment subsequently was approved Thursday by the N.C. State Board of Community Colleges. Gossett’s start date is July 1. Interim President Joseph Barwick began Feb. 1 and will continue in the role until June 30.
The board selected semi-finalists for telephone interviews, then chose three finalists for in-person interviews and public forums.
“I am humbled and honored to accept the Board of Trustees invitation to become A-B Tech’s next president,” Gossett said. “I have seen what makes A-B Tech great: Pride in the school and the work being done, a desire to serve students, and a strong sense of community that has led to the earned reputation of excellence. We are excited about moving over the mountain to A-B Tech and getting involved in the Asheville, Buncombe County and Madison County communities.”
Gossett has served as president at McDowell Tech since 2016. His 32-year career in higher education began as a business administration instructor and department chair at Mayland Community College. He also served Mayland as assistant vice president for academic services, associate vice president for workforce development, director of research and planning, and vice president of student development.
He joined McDowell Tech in 2012 as vice president for learning and student services. Gossett also has served on numerous local, regional and statewide boards and committees in support of community college education and economic development initiatives. His professional interests include community and small business development, as well as leadership development for staff and students.
Gossett holds a Bachelor’s of Science in marketing from the University of Tennessee, a Master of Business Administration from Appalachian State University, and a Doctorate of Education in adult and community college education from North Carolina State University. His doctoral dissertation focused on the role of community colleges in economic development.
He and his wife Julie are the proud parents of four adult children, two daughters-in-law and one grandson.
