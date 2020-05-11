Counties in North Carolina will receive $150 million directly in state funding to cover immediate expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. And of those, McDowell will get almost $1 million.
The legislation providing this funding is the product of weeks of good-faith negotiations by both parties, long hours and hard work by members and staff of the N.C. General Assembly to fund immediate needs, support research, and lift up those hit hardest by the economic impact of COVID-19, according to a news release from N.C. Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell).
“Getting these funds to the counties to deal with the impact of COVID-19 was our top priority upon returning to Raleigh,” said Hise. “For those counties hard-hit by the pandemic, this relief and recovery funding will lay the groundwork for moving forward.”
Hise represents six counties in the N.C. Senate. The 47th District will get a total of $4,563,653. The breakdown for this district is as follows:
» Mitchell — $493,469
» Madison — $603,961
» McDowell — $994,465
» Polk — $587,186
» Rutherford — $1,340,584
» Yancey — $543,988
Ninety-seven of North Carolina’s counties will receive funding through the state’s 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Act, which established a $300 million Local Government Coronavirus Reserve. Half of the reserve, or around $150 million, is being directly distributed to counties, according to the news release.
Counties that did not receive funds from the federal CARES Act are eligible for a base payment of $250,000 with additional money allocated based on per capita population. The money can only be used to offset coronavirus-related costs including, but not limited to, establishing temporary medical facilities, testing, disinfecting public areas, public safety measures, and purchasing and distributing protective supplies. Counties can allocate portions of the funds to municipalities for those expenses.
“Communities across the state are suffering because of the coronavirus and are struggling to cover necessary expenses to keep their residents safe,” said Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham). “This $150 million is key to helping our communities fight this virus. I’m thankful the General Assembly unanimously approved the funding so we can continue down the road to recovery.”
The economic impact of this virus is forcing elected officials to take stock of government services like trash collection, law enforcement operations, and street repairs to find every penny they can to save for essential services. The General Assembly’s nearly $1.6 billion COVID-19 recovery bill reserved another $150 million for local government use once the federal government allows greater flexibility for use, including filling budget shortfalls, according to the news release.
