The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that one additional McDowell County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The initial investigation links this individual positive case to contact with other known positive cases. Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.
This brings the total number of positives to 31 in McDowell County. There have been 635 people tested, 571 negative results and 33 tests are pending results. Currently, there are 7 individuals in quarantine, 23 out of quarantine and 1 death.
Catawba County reported one new case of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases up to 97, according to the Hickory Daily Record. Burke County reported 188 confirmed cases Friday, up 13 from the 175 cases reported the previous day.
The McDowell County Health Department and McDowell County Emergency Management will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.
It is important for the community to understand that the identification of additional cases does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease.
“I encourage everyone to continue to use good judgment when venturing out of their homes. Please remember to wash your hands, practice social distancing measures and wear a mask when appropriate,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. It is the mission of Public Health to keep our citizens from getting sick. Your Public Health team is dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. If you believe you have been exposed to COVID 19 or have symptoms of COVID19, please reach out to the McDowell County Health Department to be tested. McDowell County is strong, and that strength shows every day!”
The Health Department is continuing to test qualified individuals for COVID-19. If an individual believes they have been exposed to the virus or if they are experiencing a fever, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to mcdowell.clearstep.health and completing the assessment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.