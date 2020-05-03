The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that two additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a Sunday morning news release.
The initial investigation links these individual positive cases to contact with other known positive cases. Public health staff have initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.
This brings the total number of positives to 28 in McDowell County. There have been 500 people tested, 446 negative results and 26 tests are pending results. Currently, there are 10 individuals in quarantine, 17 out of quarantine and 1 death.
The McDowell County Health Department and McDowell County Emergency Management will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.
It is important for the community to understand that the identification of additional cases does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease.
“I realize that everyone is restless and very anxious to get back to normal and resume daily life activities, stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. "It is easy to let our guard down when it is beautiful outside or when we see restrictions being eased. I highly encourage you to not become complacent with following the stay at home order that is still in place. It is critical that we stay vigilant in social distancing, good hygiene and using protective measures to keep ourselves safe. We must see the numbers go down, in order to assure, that the public is safe and transmission chances are low. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives. Your Public Health team is dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. McDowell County is strong, and we will get through these unprecedented times.”
The Health Department is continuing to test qualified individuals for COVID-19. If an individual believes they have been exposed to the virus or if they are experiencing a fever, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to mcdowell.clearstep.health and completing the assessment.
For additional information about Foothills Health District or other community resources and health related data, please call our offices, Rutherford Co. (828) 287-6100, McDowell (828) 652-6811, or visit our website at http://www.foothillshd.org/
